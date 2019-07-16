It wouldn’t be a celebration of American ingenuity without the Washington Post finding a way to crap all over it.

Here’s how they’ve decided to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch:

The culture that put men on the moon was intense, fun, family-unfriendly, and mostly white and male https://t.co/x5vQBuU4IN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2019

The ratio has rocketed into the stratosphere:

Impressive as usual, WaPo.

Is this satire? — Mike (@M_P_Anto) July 16, 2019

What is wrong with y’all? https://t.co/yOdTDGGcOu — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 16, 2019

JFCAYFKMWTS???? Delete your account. Delete this “journalist” who wrote this. Or just DIAF, whichever. https://t.co/8NVBa46ytd — Not Not s// / tt (@mdrache) July 16, 2019

democracy dies with horrible woke takes on life — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) July 16, 2019

I don't know the author's race or gender, but I do know this is flaming garbage. Judging by character: we're advanced here in 2019. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 16, 2019

I keep telling my friends that moon landings are racist and sexist. Now I have source data. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) July 16, 2019

DON'T FORGET THEY ALL SMOKED AND DRANK TOO! EVERYONE QUICK, TO THE FAINTING COUCHES! — Regs (@r3gulations) July 16, 2019

The moon landing is bad now https://t.co/C2V4XsPNOY — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 16, 2019

Just like the WaPo newsroom at the time. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 16, 2019

Well then I guess it's bad we went to the moon. Take down the flag. https://t.co/F2vapM8ymq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 16, 2019

And somebody should probably break the news to these ladies:

Except for the black women mathematicians who helped them get there… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PbabZDcoqu — Gege (@Pomquat) July 16, 2019

Anyway, if you actually care about the few women who were involved (and you're not, that's not what this is about), here are some of their stories.https://t.co/vwT6vJSuuC https://t.co/k0bN7YSnpf — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 16, 2019

Or do they not count?

***

