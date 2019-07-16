It wouldn’t be a celebration of American ingenuity without the Washington Post finding a way to crap all over it.

Here’s how they’ve decided to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch:

The ratio has rocketed into the stratosphere:

Impressive as usual, WaPo.

And somebody should probably break the news to these ladies:

Or do they not count?

***

