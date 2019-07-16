It wouldn’t be a celebration of American ingenuity without the Washington Post finding a way to crap all over it.
Here’s how they’ve decided to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch:
The culture that put men on the moon was intense, fun, family-unfriendly, and mostly white and male https://t.co/x5vQBuU4IN
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2019
The ratio has rocketed into the stratosphere:
Impressive as usual, WaPo.
Is this satire?
— Mike (@M_P_Anto) July 16, 2019
What is wrong with y’all? https://t.co/yOdTDGGcOu
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 16, 2019
JFCAYFKMWTS????
Delete your account. Delete this “journalist” who wrote this. Or just DIAF, whichever. https://t.co/8NVBa46ytd
— Not Not s// / tt (@mdrache) July 16, 2019
Hey, look kids, assholes: https://t.co/ZnQer21HB0
— Collard Green Enthusiast (@IButtload) July 16, 2019
democracy dies with horrible woke takes on life
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) July 16, 2019
I don't know the author's race or gender, but I do know this is flaming garbage. Judging by character: we're advanced here in 2019.
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 16, 2019
I keep telling my friends that moon landings are racist and sexist. Now I have source data.
— Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) July 16, 2019
DON'T FORGET THEY ALL SMOKED AND DRANK TOO! EVERYONE QUICK, TO THE FAINTING COUCHES!
— Regs (@r3gulations) July 16, 2019
The moon landing is bad now https://t.co/C2V4XsPNOY
— [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 16, 2019
Just like the WaPo newsroom at the time.
— JWF (@JammieWF) July 16, 2019
White males bad pic.twitter.com/bylUlyuv4J
— [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 16, 2019
Well then I guess it's bad we went to the moon. Take down the flag. https://t.co/F2vapM8ymq
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 16, 2019
And somebody should probably break the news to these ladies:
Except for the black women mathematicians who helped them get there… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PbabZDcoqu
— Gege (@Pomquat) July 16, 2019
Anyway, if you actually care about the few women who were involved (and you're not, that's not what this is about), here are some of their stories.https://t.co/vwT6vJSuuC https://t.co/k0bN7YSnpf
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 16, 2019
Or do they not count?
***
