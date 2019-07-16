As Twitchy told you earlier, the New York Daily News marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch with an error-riddled tweet:

Not to be outdone, here’s how D.C. outlet WTOP commemorated the historic occasion:

The progression here, I'm cracking up LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/axKHsRjdwR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 16, 2019

Amazing.

Houston, we have a problem. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 16, 2019

Let me tweet this stor…… pic.twitter.com/hZuhp6tRAU — Gregory Flaherty (@GJFlaherty) July 16, 2019

The moon landing is racist was the take we all needed this week. Peak 2019. — Mattison Brooks (@MBPRDC) July 16, 2019

can't stop laughing — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 16, 2019

I think they need to nuke WTOP's servers from orbit. Only way to be sure the story doesn't come back. https://t.co/JwckLtituM — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 16, 2019

Our media seem to be overrun with an increasing number of historically ignorant people. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) July 16, 2019

You ever have one of those amazing moments where you realize how little the average journo writing a piece about something knows about a given topic?

It's such a great feeling. — 🏴Boko Harambe🏴 (@BokoHarambe) July 16, 2019