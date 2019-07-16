As Twitchy told you earlier, the New York Daily News marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch with an error-riddled tweet:
??????? pic.twitter.com/zPOBsKxqtt
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 16, 2019
Not to be outdone, here’s how D.C. outlet WTOP commemorated the historic occasion:
The progression here, I'm cracking up LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/axKHsRjdwR
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 16, 2019
Amazing.
Womp womp pic.twitter.com/PYpB7UxqIc
— chris staranka (@chrisforfree) July 16, 2019
Houston, we have a problem.
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 16, 2019
Let me tweet this stor…… pic.twitter.com/hZuhp6tRAU
— Gregory Flaherty (@GJFlaherty) July 16, 2019
The moon landing is racist was the take we all needed this week. Peak 2019.
— Mattison Brooks (@MBPRDC) July 16, 2019
can't stop laughing
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 16, 2019
OMFG that's hilarious. 😂
— S.C.K. (@UnknwnAdventure) July 16, 2019
I think they need to nuke WTOP's servers from orbit. Only way to be sure the story doesn't come back. https://t.co/JwckLtituM
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 16, 2019
Our media seem to be overrun with an increasing number of historically ignorant people.
— Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) July 16, 2019
You ever have one of those amazing moments where you realize how little the average journo writing a piece about something knows about a given topic?
It's such a great feeling.
— 🏴Boko Harambe🏴 (@BokoHarambe) July 16, 2019
So this is pretty much it for us, huh? It's been a good run, kids. A little sloppy at the end, but it happens to the best of us.
— CRL (@Lindowitz) July 16, 2019