Tucker Carlson and Ilhan Omar have been duking it out over the past several days, thanks to Omar’s contention that Carlson calling her out on her anti-American garbage constitutes “hate speech.” But maybe it’s time for them to lay down their respective swords … it turns out they actually have some pretty major things in common. Namely, giving credibility to far-left philosophies:

And then there’s this:

Sorry … what?

This definitely doesn’t sound like conservatism …

The Jacobin people aren’t right about anything. We thought this was understood.

That should go without saying.

What a long, strange trip it’s been.

Tags: communismConservatismgovernmentJacobinJacobinsNational Conservatism ConferencesocialismTucker Carlson