Tucker Carlson and Ilhan Omar have been duking it out over the past several days, thanks to Omar’s contention that Carlson calling her out on her anti-American garbage constitutes “hate speech.” But maybe it’s time for them to lay down their respective swords … it turns out they actually have some pretty major things in common. Namely, giving credibility to far-left philosophies:

Tucker Carlson: The biggest threat to liberty is no longer the federal government. It's big companies. pic.twitter.com/JUK09bfnXC — Samuel Hammond 🌐🏛 (@hamandcheese) July 15, 2019

Tucker Carlson at the National Conservatism conference: The main threat to your ability to live your life does not come from the government anymore, it comes from the private sector — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 15, 2019

And then there’s this:

.@TuckerCarlson shouts out leftists at the National Conservatism Conference in DC. "I disagree with the Jacobin people on a lot of things but I will say I‘ve learned in the past couple of years, they’re right about a lot" …."Some of them are actually kind of honest" — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) July 15, 2019

Sorry … what?

The government has police powers; the power to coerce you, to take you property, to jail you, to shoot you. Business has never once been able to coerce Americans to do anything (unless the state empowers it to do so.) https://t.co/UvlHeRXzvX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 15, 2019

The biggest threat to my liberty is not the government's ability to lock you in a cage or steal your property: it's the ability of Twitter to ban you from their platform. Very big brain stuff from Tucker right here https://t.co/MZYPrifWKn — Eric Wagner (@NotEricWagner) July 15, 2019

This definitely doesn’t sound like conservatism …

Wrong, wrong, wrong. — Karen, Proud Texan and dog devotee (@kleegrubaugh) July 15, 2019

“Conservative” — Levi Boshnack (@Boshnackttack1) July 15, 2019

So… he's endorsing socialism? — Mr. Fun Guy (@Mister_Fun_Guy) July 15, 2019

The Jacobin people aren’t right about anything. We thought this was understood.

Um…huh? This is why I can't get on board with Tucker 100%. Sometimes he will make a couple good points, but then he follows up with something like this. — Joe Six Pack (@JShep33) July 15, 2019

I'd also go so far as to say if you agree with the 'Jacobin people' on any policy question, you'd do well to re-think it. https://t.co/3KFZkXJ7lg — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) July 15, 2019

That should go without saying.

We should not be surprised when Tucker inevitably leaves the GOP & the conservative movement behind. https://t.co/24JNBTly2D — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 15, 2019

Seize the means of production! You have nothing to lose but your access to high quality content and consumer goods! https://t.co/IAfuPkzL81 — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) July 15, 2019

We need govt to save us from the evil private sector! https://t.co/UTMsqtGCFG — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 15, 2019

Tucker endorsing communists because that’s basically what he advocates for half the time now. https://t.co/7oqquXH7JT — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 15, 2019

"Could you help? 14-Across is nine letters and it says it's a kind of political theory that brings together Tucker Carlson with Jacobin. I've got H-O-R-S-E-S-H-blank-blank." "That's easy. The answer is HORSESHOE." "<pause> Would you happen to have an eraser?" — Walter Olson (@walterolson) July 15, 2019

when you go so far right you end up on the left https://t.co/mWkmCDiQkP — cc (@cc_fla) July 15, 2019

What a long, strange trip it’s been.