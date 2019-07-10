In a refreshing change of pace, Ilhan Omar is taking her laser-like focus off the Jews for a bit and setting her sights on Tucker Carlson. In case you missed it, Carlson is a “white nationalist”:

When a white nationalist TV host tries to question my love for my country.☕️ pic.twitter.com/Al1bxjRqKW — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 10, 2019

Is that footage of her thinking about the 9/11 terrorists? Guess that’s not really important. What’s important is that criticizing Ilhan Omar and her open hostility to this country (the woman admitted to making up a story in order to paint America as unjust and racist!) constitutes “an absolutely stunning racist attack”:

An absolutely stunning racist attack on @IlhanMN from Tucker. I'm shocked She is "living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country" She "is a living fire alarm. A warning to the rest of us that we better change our immigration. Or else" pic.twitter.com/p2IQWsqP5Q — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 10, 2019

At first, Omar just tried to be cool about the whole thing, opting for sass and denial of her long record of trashing the country that welcomed her with open arms:

Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress 🤣🤣 No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect. They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman! https://t.co/nRS13yWivK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

But today, playtime is over and she’s ready to get serious. Which means it’s time to take Carlson down. That starts with targeting his advertisers:

Last night, Tucker Carlson launched a racist attack on @IlhanMN saying that she “is a living fire alarm.” Here’s who ran ads during that segment:

@StarKistCharlie@Nutrisystem@WeatherTech RT to ask them if they support this hateful rhetoric. #DropFoxpic.twitter.com/9u64AdaHLi — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) July 10, 2019

Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric. It’s dangerous. Advertisers should not be underwriting hate speech. https://t.co/iQdMJ0heXR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

Nice to see a U.S. Congresswoman who loves her country strive to make this union more perfect by seeking to silence her critics.

Criticism of Ilhan Omar is not support for “white supremacy”. https://t.co/2G4D8qGPd2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 10, 2019

Everyone who disagrees with me and posts facts about my tax and immigration troubles I will attempt to deplatform by calling them names. https://t.co/M7FpaT5YZN — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 10, 2019

Going after the advertisers. So predictable. https://t.co/5fDcEaE5Xy — Mulder’s Shroom Ride meets Kato Kaelin’s Man Mane (@proteinwisdom) July 10, 2019

Government official calls for censorship. https://t.co/2eC9YqF1cj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 10, 2019

What’s more American than that, Ilhan?