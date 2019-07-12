We know we’ve said this before, but thank God for media firefighters. Without their bravery, we might never have found out about this Border Patrol scandal that was unfolding right under our noses:

U.S. Border Patrol has framed Tomi Lahren photo in Washington, D.C. headquarters https://t.co/gTIuxnDLT0 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 12, 2019

There’s a framed photo of Tomi Lahren hanging in US Border Patrol headquarters

https://t.co/vd8MWvmqEn — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 12, 2019

There’s a framed photo of Tomi Lahren hanging in Border Patrol headquarters. Lahren has called immigrants “shifty and adaptable,” and has claimed they are bringing disease to the US. https://t.co/DWJdy1xNEg pic.twitter.com/J8SUYoD86R — Zoë Schlanger (@zoeschlanger) July 12, 2019

Oh, the humanity! Why are we only just now finding out about this?!

A fascist wet dream — Keith Allen (@keithwadeallen) July 12, 2019

The Aryan Nation pinup girl — Domenica Iacovone (@daingel) July 12, 2019

She’s reminiscent of Nazi women concentration camp guards. She seems exactly the type, acting as terrible as men to get ahead. — Marie Ramsey (@Scairp114) July 12, 2019

I guess a color photo of Eva Braun wasn’t available! — David conte (@daveconte1971) July 12, 2019

These are Very Serious People.

So? — Soup Sandwich (@SoupSandwic) July 12, 2019

So… Your point? — HDCTruthSeeker (@HdcTruth) July 12, 2019

this isnt important enough to be reported on. — dwayne (@PlayneDwayne) July 12, 2019

Wow. That's some topnotch investigative journalism there. 👇 pic.twitter.com/apadVtiL4e — hawgs1239 (@hawgs1239) July 12, 2019

Not sure I get what the “news” is here. — Donna Roberts (@Donnande) July 12, 2019

Imagine thinking this is newsworthy. https://t.co/Uf4chgEcXd — RBe (@RBPundit) July 12, 2019

You know what’s newsworthy?

You seen what AOC’s Chief of Staff is sporting these days? #journalism https://t.co/fghEiMA6fc — Meech (@michi83) July 12, 2019

Now there’s a story.