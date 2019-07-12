We know we’ve said this before, but thank God for media firefighters. Without their bravery, we might never have found out about this Border Patrol scandal that was unfolding right under our noses:
U.S. Border Patrol has framed Tomi Lahren photo in Washington, D.C. headquarters https://t.co/gTIuxnDLT0
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 12, 2019
There’s a framed photo of Tomi Lahren hanging in US Border Patrol headquarters
https://t.co/vd8MWvmqEn
— Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 12, 2019
There’s a framed photo of Tomi Lahren hanging in Border Patrol headquarters.
Lahren has called immigrants “shifty and adaptable,” and has claimed they are bringing disease to the US. https://t.co/DWJdy1xNEg pic.twitter.com/J8SUYoD86R
— Zoë Schlanger (@zoeschlanger) July 12, 2019
Very chill https://t.co/g8FuKCM7tO
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 12, 2019
Oh, the humanity! Why are we only just now finding out about this?!
A fascist wet dream
— Keith Allen (@keithwadeallen) July 12, 2019
The Aryan Nation pinup girl
— Domenica Iacovone (@daingel) July 12, 2019
She’s reminiscent of Nazi women concentration camp guards. She seems exactly the type, acting as terrible as men to get ahead.
— Marie Ramsey (@Scairp114) July 12, 2019
I guess a color photo of Eva Braun wasn’t available!
— David conte (@daveconte1971) July 12, 2019
These are Very Serious People.
So?
— Soup Sandwich (@SoupSandwic) July 12, 2019
So?
— Eric H. (@ericinva) July 12, 2019
So… Your point?
— HDCTruthSeeker (@HdcTruth) July 12, 2019
this isnt important enough to be reported on.
— dwayne (@PlayneDwayne) July 12, 2019
Wow. That's some topnotch investigative journalism there. 👇 pic.twitter.com/apadVtiL4e
— hawgs1239 (@hawgs1239) July 12, 2019
Not sure I get what the “news” is here.
— Donna Roberts (@Donnande) July 12, 2019
Imagine thinking this is newsworthy. https://t.co/Uf4chgEcXd
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 12, 2019
You know what’s newsworthy?
You seen what AOC’s Chief of Staff is sporting these days? #journalism https://t.co/fghEiMA6fc
— Meech (@michi83) July 12, 2019
Now there’s a story.