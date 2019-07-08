Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is on one hell of a roll. It was bad enough that she’s been trivializing the Holocaust by likening detention facilities along the southern border for Nazi death camps. But then she favorably compared herself to Nazi sympathizer Eva Perón:

lololololol Congress' resident concentration camp expert has logged on to quote favorably the first lady of the Peron regime, which harbored actual Nazi war criminals, including Holocaust architect Adolf Eichmann and the "angel of death" Josef Mengele. pic.twitter.com/o4ja9nGBUS — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 7, 2019

Shall we go for the spitting-on-the-memories-of-Holocaust-victims trifecta? Let’s shall — with some help from her chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti:

Since I’ve only lost eight followers for pointing out who the Justice Democrats are, I thought, “fuck it.” pic.twitter.com/CkN2FuRXrv — Jason Haddix (@doctor_eon) July 8, 2019

Nice shirt, Saikat.

The person on AOC's chief of staff's t-shirt is Subhas Chandra Bose, a neo-Nazi ally of Hitler.https://t.co/ozFQcEwRQn Read the above as an intro. https://t.co/JTBGkt0v8c — Gadfly With Me (@NathanWurtzel) July 8, 2019

In case it's not clear, AOC's chief of staff is wearing a T-shirt with Subhas Chandra Bose on it — the Indian nationalist whose plan for fighting British colonialism involved sucking up to, uh, Hitler. https://t.co/Mvgcoa1R6a — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 8, 2019

Charming.

I'm sensing a pattern… Of stupidity. — DJ (@DJNYified) July 8, 2019

They can’t be this coincidentally stupid — Preston Moritz (@ptmoritz) July 8, 2019

That’s what I said yesterday. https://t.co/QSLHOFV6vo — Jason Haddix (@doctor_eon) July 8, 2019

Thread:

Free advice to everyone: if an aspiring dictator compares you to a dictator’s wife, do not embrace that comparison. Don’t quote her, either. Finally, if you’re going to pop off on Twitter, double-check that you’re conveying the message you intend. https://t.co/Cp8vrPyXbd — Jason Haddix (@doctor_eon) July 7, 2019

Unless, of course, you want to be associated with Nazi collaborators… pic.twitter.com/c1Rxebzzoi — Jason Haddix (@doctor_eon) July 7, 2019

They’re really not trying to keep this stuff under wraps anymore.

look, if you're going to telegraph to others that you're super edgy, you can't exactly go around wearing the faces of people who never did anything wrong https://t.co/0LDZhlhVPs — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 8, 2019

Heh.

Seriously, though, this is pretty gross. And we could maybe overlook it if AOC hadn’t already demonstrated a clear pattern of excusing anti-Semitism — and practicing some anti-Semitism of her own.

@AOC @RepAOC Can you explain why your chief of staff is wearing a t-shirt honoring a Nazi? MSM, feel free to sit there and do nothing and let this happen. It's what you do best. https://t.co/JTBGkt0v8c — Gadfly With Me (@NathanWurtzel) July 8, 2019

How many fascist Nazi-allies does AOC's office admire openly? Idk seems like a good question to which I'd like to know the answer. Probably doesn't stop at two. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 8, 2019

Oh, it definitely doesn’t.