Democratic congressman and Congressional Black Caucus member Lacy Clay called out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her "squad" (including Justice Democrats) for targeting CBC members in the next wave of primaries, as well as for really amping up their use of the race card.

Rep. Lacy Clay just unloaded on @AOC , her chief of staff and Justice Democrats in the Speaker's Lobby, calls them "juvenile," says "their ignorance is beyond belief": "You’re getting push back so you resort to using the race card? Unbelievable." — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) July 11, 2019

Congressional Black Caucus members furious at progressive group for trying to oust lawmakers of color https://t.co/yLiaML1SjU pic.twitter.com/tY6FJNL5ez — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2019

Watching House Dems be forced to deal with the monster they helped create has been pretty amazing, but what really takes it up a notch is watching AOC’s fans find new ways to dump more gasoline on the fire.

This whole thing is a dream for Shaun King, who holds both AOC and the race card very close to his heart. He sees this escalating Democratic internecine battle as a golden opportunity to make an even bigger spectacle of himself by anointing himself the arbiter of blackness and black morality:

This article and its attacks on @AOC & @JusticeDems is INFURIATING. THREAD// 1. @justicedems aren’t ousting Black lawmakers or lawmakers of color. That’s a LIE & the Congressional Black Caucus knows it. Ayanna & AOC replaced WHITE congressmen. They made history. https://t.co/s1UwcnXUbY — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 12, 2019

2. New @JusticeDems candidates like @JamaalBowmanNY are Black and challenging establishment white Democrats. @CoriBush is a brilliant Black woman challenging an establishment Democrat member of the CBC. If she wins, the CBC doesn’t lose numbers. And they know that. — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 12, 2019

3. What the Congressional Black Caucus needs to understand is that when they have corrupt members, like @GregMeeksNYC, who is literally the most corrupt man in Congress, groups like @JusticeDems will run more principled candidates of color to defeat him. He’s a bad person. — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 12, 2019

4. But in this article, I think the ugliest thing, was a shameful anonymous quote from a senior Congressional Black Caucus staffer about @AOC. It should be repudiated immediately and publicly by the CBC. It’s disgusting and dishonest. I’m embarrassed for the Black Caucus. pic.twitter.com/pnYVl4O7y0 — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 12, 2019

5. I am furious at this quote about AOC. A puppet? She literally ousted an establishment white Democrat who went to work as a lobbyist the day he was defeated. She is one of the most free, most liberated people in all of Congress. She speaks truth to power DAILY. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/P3ZdXuLT3O — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 12, 2019

6. So let me be unmistakably clear. If you are a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, like @RepGregoryMeeks, and are annually listed as one of the most corrupt members of Congress, we won’t be silent about it just because you are Black. We will speak out and oppose you. — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 12, 2019

8. And here’s the thing. And the Congressional Black Caucus picked this fight, not us, when we oppose corrupt Black & Latino Democratic members of Congress, we will oppose your corrupt men with principled and courageous women and men of color. And you will lose. Be better. — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 12, 2019

Don’t get us wrong: We love Democratic and liberal infighting as much as everyone else. And we’re certainly not here to defend people like Gregory Meeks. But there’s something truly disgusting about the way King has weaponizing the race card.

Apparently some black people are more equal than others. I think Shaun's clock is about to run out. https://t.co/8mZNldg6wq — Gadfly With Me (@NathanWurtzel) July 12, 2019

Democrats have to decide if they are going to be a party of grifters and con-artists like Shaun King. And you've seen me call out my side all the time, so don't even. Shaun King is bad for America. Resist him. https://t.co/8mZNldg6wq — Gadfly With Me (@NathanWurtzel) July 12, 2019

If the Left has any sense remaining, they’ll take that advice to heart.