We’ve really been enjoying the view from the sidelines here for the past few days as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad,” Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar squabble on Twitter.

Pelosi kicked things off this round over the weekend by telling the New York Times that the freshman four might have their Twitter worlds and all, but they still only account for four votes. Ocasio-Cortez obviously couldn’t let that insult go answered and fired back, but now she’s made a race issue out of it, calling out Pelosi for “the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

Some members of Congress have had enough, and Rep. Lacy Clay, a Democrat, reportedly unloaded on AOC and her squad in the Speaker’s Lobby.

Clay is black, by the way, and even he’s appalled by their use of the race card.

Trending

We’re pretty much counting on it at this point, yeah.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezignoranceJustice DemocratsjuvenileLacy ClayNancy Pelosirace card