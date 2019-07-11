We’ve really been enjoying the view from the sidelines here for the past few days as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad,” Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar squabble on Twitter.

Pelosi kicked things off this round over the weekend by telling the New York Times that the freshman four might have their Twitter worlds and all, but they still only account for four votes. Ocasio-Cortez obviously couldn’t let that insult go answered and fired back, but now she’s made a race issue out of it, calling out Pelosi for “the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

Some members of Congress have had enough, and Rep. Lacy Clay, a Democrat, reportedly unloaded on AOC and her squad in the Speaker’s Lobby.

Rep. Lacy Clay just unloaded on @AOC , her chief of staff and Justice Democrats in the Speaker's Lobby, calls them "juvenile," says "their ignorance is beyond belief": "You’re getting push back so you resort to using the race card? Unbelievable." — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) July 11, 2019

Clay is black, by the way, and even he’s appalled by their use of the race card.

Yeah… using the race card… Dems are definitely above that — Shaun Donovan (@Rockandopera) July 11, 2019

Can we all just agree to stop using the term "race card"? — Claire Johnson (@tiny_direwolf) July 11, 2019

Live by the sword… die by the sword! — JFH (@JeromehartlF) July 11, 2019

I love it when dems get a taste of their own medicine. — anotherday (@anotherday1) July 11, 2019

Any video of this that we may see? I have a lot of popcorn at the ready. — Schwalbe:The Me-262 (@MikeTInnes) July 11, 2019

Given her age/era of upbringing….this is no surprise. They've observed the race card being played at every turn the moment something doesn't go their way. — Hellion 2172 (@hellion2172) July 11, 2019

Identity Politics at play within the Identity Politics Party. huh — Libertees (@Libertas_76) July 11, 2019

"Unbelievable"? Hardly. This is what the dems have sowed. Suck it up buttercup. — Chippy (@I_WantChips) July 11, 2019

Democrats are astonished when their #1 tactic is used against one of their own. — MAGA-who hates that (@aworks4me) July 11, 2019

Narrator’s voice: they never suspected the weapon they’d used for so long would ever be directed against them. pic.twitter.com/JQTd6iZwjp — #That’sTrue (@PaulWDrake) July 11, 2019

He acts like this behavior is unique…this is the entire democrat party, AOC is just dumb enough to use it against her own — Steve Rasch (@steverasch) July 11, 2019

The Dems aren’t suppose to use the race card on each other! That’s just for Republicans and people who have another point of view — Sherrie (@shejambert) July 11, 2019

It’s the only card she has left. She obviously wasn’t playing with a full deck to begin with. 🙄 — Adam G (@AdamKG12) July 11, 2019

How are they so bad at this? — c o m p e t i t i on (@shamuraishimmy) July 11, 2019

Someone needs to take these children to school. — fozzy bear (@deace1) July 11, 2019

He's right. The playing of the 'race card' was completely unwarranted and without evidence. And probably the quickest way to lose credibility as a serious elected official. — RahulGangolli (@RahulGangolli) July 11, 2019

AOC's mistake was attempting to use the race card on fellow Democrats. With experience, she'll learn it's a higher-percentage play on the other guys. — SK (@sonik0909) July 11, 2019

And now the conservative talking point has been validated. Young Dems would rather project victimization than win elections and get shit done. Hope everyone’s ready for another trump victory. 🤦‍♀️ — mcnasty (@macnastee) July 11, 2019

We’re pretty much counting on it at this point, yeah.

