We told you on Wednesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be getting fed up with Nancy Pelosi, wondering if the House Speaker is trying to keep her too busy with plum committee assignments to speak out on other issues.

Now things appear to have escalated, according to a Washington Post interview with AOC:

BIG: The Pelosi-Squad feud enters a new phase as race now becomes a factor. AOC ups the ante: “the persistent singling out . . . it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful . . . the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.” https://t.co/yH6eSfl36a — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 11, 2019

Lots of detail in this 👀 @rachaelmbade & @mikedebonis piece on the open warfare between Pelosi and "The Squad." @AOC talks to WaPo about "the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color." https://t.co/e5EeF42w4j — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 11, 2019

Pass that popcorn:

. @AOC gets tough on Pelosi: "The persistent singling out . . . it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful . . . the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”https://t.co/VRCti8vWT4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 11, 2019

2. Pelosi is known for her ability to keep her caucus in line. Even her GOP critics have praised her for her skills. The 4 women members have presented a unique challenge. Unlike previous dissenters in her caucus, these women are high profile, their tweets immediately make news — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 11, 2019

We hope Speaker Pelosi enjoys working with her group of freshmen members of Congress.

What a difference a year makes: Last year, shortly before her 78th birthday, Pelosi stood on the House floor for eight hours and spoke on behalf of DREAMers. Now, she’s being called disrespectful to women of color by a member of her own caucus. https://t.co/4JWrSL5AW8 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) July 11, 2019

Eventually progressivism eats itself alive.

Pelosi is racist? — Jeff Looney (@JeffLooney3) July 11, 2019

How long can it be until AOC just comes right out and says it?

AOC just doesn’t know when to STFU, does she. 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/TSUIWaO0JX — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 11, 2019

How far will this particular feud escalate? Stay tuned.