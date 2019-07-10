We told you on Wednesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be getting fed up with Nancy Pelosi, wondering if the House Speaker is trying to keep her too busy with plum committee assignments to speak out on other issues.

Now things appear to have escalated, according to a Washington Post interview with AOC:

Pass that popcorn:

We hope Speaker Pelosi enjoys working with her group of freshmen members of Congress.

Eventually progressivism eats itself alive.

How long can it be until AOC just comes right out and says it?

How far will this particular feud escalate? Stay tuned.

