When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to run for Congress, she must’ve been told there would be no math. She was also apparently told that there would be no work:

AOC accuses Pelosi of trying to sideline her with loaded-up work schedule https://t.co/NMcZ7CkUhR — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 10, 2019

Listen:

.@AOC on @SpeakerPelosi: "I was assigned to some of the busiest committees and four subcommittees. So my hands are full. And sometimes I wonder if they’re trying to keep me busy." (Via @WNYC) pic.twitter.com/EWHSnLb2JN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2019

Keep her busy? By giving her congressional responsibilities?

“Omg guys they’re making me work! Ugh!” https://t.co/cFvAH9x6x5 — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) July 10, 2019

Poor little AOC has to work hard for her congressional salary. 😂😂 — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 10, 2019

A socialist who doesn’t want to work. Shocker — Carnac the Magnificent (@BiffNola) July 10, 2019

Sometimes we wonder if AOC isn’t a GOP plant. Like, a literal plant. We’ve met cacti with more credibility and insight.

Hilarious — AOC suggests her prominent committee assignments (any Freshman Rep's dream) might be a strategy to distract her. "I was assigned to some of the busiest committees… And sometimes I wonder if they’re trying to keep me busy"https://t.co/qXhoTcveVh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 10, 2019

“And then they put all these PHONES in my office — they never stop ringing! And seriously, what’s with all the CONSTITUENTS? I’ve got hundreds of thousands of them! Clearly a ploy to bog me down.” — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) July 10, 2019

Doesn’t Nancy Pelosi know that AOC has got way more important things to do?

"It keeps me off Twitter!" https://t.co/epcqYFeZ4Z — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 10, 2019

AOC's legislative responsibilities are cutting into her twitter/instagram/selfie time. Doesn't she want a raise? https://t.co/5K0VXrIw8e — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 10, 2019