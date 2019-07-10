When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to run for Congress, she must’ve been told there would be no math. She was also apparently told that there would be no work:

Listen:

Keep her busy? By giving her congressional responsibilities?

Sometimes we wonder if AOC isn’t a GOP plant. Like, a literal plant. We’ve met cacti with more credibility and insight.

Doesn’t Nancy Pelosi know that AOC has got way more important things to do?

