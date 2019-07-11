If ever there were a time to bust out that gif of Jack Nicholson smiling and noddling, this would be it.

According to the New York Times’ Jonathan Martin, the House Dem house of cards is on the verge of collapse, thanks to the escalating tensions between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi. As Twitchy told you, AOC now claims that accusing Nancy Pelosi of explicitly going after women of color doesn’t mean she thinks Pelosi is a racist. That spin’s not working on us … and it seems pretty safe to say at this point that it’s not going to work on some of Pelosi’s House allies:

Trending

Hooooo boy.

Somebody fire up the Shop-Vac, because when the war between AOC and Nancy Pelosi is over, all that will be left is rubble.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCBlue Dog DemocratsJonathan MartinNancy Pelosiracismracist