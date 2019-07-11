If ever there were a time to bust out that gif of Jack Nicholson smiling and noddling, this would be it.

According to the New York Times’ Jonathan Martin, the House Dem house of cards is on the verge of collapse, thanks to the escalating tensions between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi. As Twitchy told you, AOC now claims that accusing Nancy Pelosi of explicitly going after women of color doesn’t mean she thinks Pelosi is a racist. That spin’s not working on us … and it seems pretty safe to say at this point that it’s not going to work on some of Pelosi’s House allies:

ON BACKGROUND AS A SENIOR DEMOCRATIC AIDE ASSOCIATED WITH THE BLUE DOG COALITION: “Let’s not forget the fact that AOC’s CoS called a group of members racist. This is a group of members led by an immigrant woman of color, and this group includes several other people of color 1/ — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 11, 2019

including two black men who actually experienced the segregated South.” 2/2 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 11, 2019

^ the above sent as mass email. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 11, 2019

Hooooo boy.

This was in a MASS EMAIL. OMG, this is delicious. The @AOC @Pelosi CATFIGHT is on! 😎 🍿🙀🍿🙀🍿 https://t.co/RA2u7mtg3s — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 11, 2019

Rarely in life, there is evidence that there is a God. pic.twitter.com/9LOfGt8ISl — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 11, 2019

Somebody fire up the Shop-Vac, because when the war between AOC and Nancy Pelosi is over, all that will be left is rubble.