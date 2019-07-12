As Twitchy told you, during today’s Congressional hearing on the border crisis, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib embarked on an unhinged, barely coherent rant:

"We have a crisis at our border," Rep. @RashidaTlaib says in emotional testimony, saying the Trump administration is "dead set on sending a hate-filled message that those seeking refuge are not welcome in America, in our America." https://t.co/IyYYyGvvDG pic.twitter.com/YC6wsyjyAe — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 12, 2019

Nice to see her at least acknowledge that the border crisis she and other Democrats spent months insisting was manufactured wasn’t actually manufactured. Or was it? It seems Tlaib’s squad leader AOC has come full circle and is back to calling it “a manufactured crisis”:

Rep. @AOC: "This is a manufactured crisis because the cruelty is manufactured. This is a manufactured crisis because there is no need for us to do this. There's no need for us to overcrowd and to detain and under-resource." https://t.co/gUGq4V6KrG pic.twitter.com/PZGsVcBCXB — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2019

Oh so THAT’S what they meant. My bad. 🙄 — STOP THE INSANITY! (@Sanity_Only) July 12, 2019

Yeah, no. It’s cute that AOC’s trying to backpedal by putting a new finish on a tarnished old lefty narrative, we all know what she meant back when she originally called it “a manufactured crisis.” The new spin isn’t going to work any better this time around.

In January, Pelosi and Schumer dismissed Trump's call for a national emergency at the southern border by calling it a "manufactured crisis." In June, Democrats abandoned this attack and called it a genuine "humanitarian crisis." Now, it's back to a manufactured crisis. https://t.co/ZjuO7hmy1Y — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 12, 2019

And sitting right next to each other. The organization that hired @AOC obviously did not share their script. — luvMerica (@clydesson) July 12, 2019

The fact that in their eyes there's nothing inconsistent between these two viewpoints is a great milestone of how far up their own asses they've travelled. — 3rd String Villain (@BBBE555) July 12, 2019

It really is. And if anyone’s responsible for “manufacturing” this crisis, it’s the Democrats who pushed for the policies that laid the groundwork — and AOC and her squad who not only tried to prevent the very real issues from being resolved, but actively worked to make them worse.

