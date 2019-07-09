As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Kentucky Senate hopeful Amy McGrath figured that the best strategy to beat Mitch McConnell is to claim he’s standing in the way of Donald Trump’s agenda. She said this despite having said that Trump’s 2016 win was reminiscent of “the feeling [she] had after 9/11.”

This afternoon on “The Lead,” Jake Tapper asked McGrath to explain that 9/11 comment. It did not go well.

But don’t take our word for it … see for yourselves:

“Embarrassing” is an understatement.

Yeah, no. Mitch McConnell is sittin’ prettier than ever right now.

“Great to have you.”

