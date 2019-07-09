As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Kentucky Senate hopeful Amy McGrath figured that the best strategy to beat Mitch McConnell is to claim he’s standing in the way of Donald Trump’s agenda. She said this despite having said that Trump’s 2016 win was reminiscent of “the feeling [she] had after 9/11.”

This afternoon on “The Lead,” Jake Tapper asked McGrath to explain that 9/11 comment. It did not go well.

But don’t take our word for it … see for yourselves:

“Embarrassing” is an understatement.

y'all are skurrrrrrrrrrt — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) July 9, 2019

Yeah, no. Mitch McConnell is sittin’ prettier than ever right now.

This folks, is the mighty candidate you’ve heard so much about today. Btw – I know it’s hard but watch until the very end. The sign-off adds a little something extra. https://t.co/mkfiqrJ360 — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 9, 2019

“Great to have you.”

Squirm — ceneblock (@ceneblock) July 9, 2019

Her only two options were either defending comparing Trump winning to 9/11 or admitting that she was being flippant with an inappropriate 9/11 comparison, and she essentially chose the latter https://t.co/KcyT4w8Q91 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 9, 2019

YIKES — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 9, 2019

what a trainwreck — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) July 9, 2019

This is unbearable to watch. Good grief. — Josh Arnold (@JoshDavidArnold) July 9, 2019