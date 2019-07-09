Apparently, Amy McGrath is going to run in 2020 as the one Dem who can help Donald Trump keep his campaign promises. Literally.

Here she is blaming Mitch McConnell for getting in the way of the president’s agenda:

This is a “bold strategy” to say the least:

And it also won’t convince anyone in Kentucky:

But, hey! 2020 failed presidential candidate Eric Swalwell is a fan:

Yes. We eagerly await the pro-abortion, anti-gun Californian appearance on the campaign trail in Kentucky:

