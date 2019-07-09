Apparently, Amy McGrath is going to run in 2020 as the one Dem who can help Donald Trump keep his campaign promises. Literally.

Here she is blaming Mitch McConnell for getting in the way of the president’s agenda:

🤔 This one is a headscratcher… @amymcgrath tells @morning_joe that McConnell is blocking the Trump agenda… Good luck convincing Kentucky a Schumer/Pelosi Congress would be better for the Trump agenda. #KYsen pic.twitter.com/0FmKn9bwwo — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 9, 2019

This is a “bold strategy” to say the least:

Wait.. what? Democrat Amy McGrath is apparently running on some kind of platform that Kentucky loves Trump she she’ll somehow work better with him than McConnell? Again, bold strategy. #KYsen #KYpolitics pic.twitter.com/cy08T9r1f2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 9, 2019

And it also won’t convince anyone in Kentucky:

This is how she really feels about President Trump ⬇️https://t.co/DejxB7vHQy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 9, 2019

But, hey! 2020 failed presidential candidate Eric Swalwell is a fan:

For someone you’re not worried about, you’ve obsessively spent the morning already attacking her. Bold strategy there. #DitchMitch2020 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 9, 2019

Yes. We eagerly await the pro-abortion, anti-gun Californian appearance on the campaign trail in Kentucky:

