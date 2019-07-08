As Twitchy told you earlier, Eric Swalwell has officially dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. He didn’t really accomplish much as a presidential candidate, but at least he got a nice tweet from Joe Biden out the the deal:

Dana Loesch, however, thinks some condemnation would’ve been a more appropriate response to Swalwell’s vanity exercise:

It most certainly is not. But good luck trying to explain that to unhinged lefty gun grabbers.

Loesch is not exaggerating. Get a load of some of the vitriol she’s dealing with for the crime of accurately representing Swalwell’s remarks:

Good news, Kyle. You won’t have to wait long:

Trending

The truth doesn’t matter to these people. Emotions trump facts every time.

They literally can’t handle the truth.

Get a move on, Brian. She doesn’t have all day.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dana loeschEric Swalwellgun controlJoe BidenNRAnuke