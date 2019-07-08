As Twitchy told you earlier, Eric Swalwell has officially dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. He didn’t really accomplish much as a presidential candidate, but at least he got a nice tweet from Joe Biden out the the deal:

.@EricSwalwell ran a passionate campaign, and I commend him for bringing more attention to the urgent need for gun safety reform in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2019

Dana Loesch, however, thinks some condemnation would’ve been a more appropriate response to Swalwell’s vanity exercise:

Threatening to nuke innocent Americans who won’t allow the gov’t to confiscate their legally-owned firearms isn’t “gun safety” reform. https://t.co/94bloktrgV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2019

It most certainly is not. But good luck trying to explain that to unhinged lefty gun grabbers.

Some on the left in the replies trying to rewrite history on this. Just stop already pic.twitter.com/JL51EWuA1l — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2019

Loesch is not exaggerating. Get a load of some of the vitriol she’s dealing with for the crime of accurately representing Swalwell’s remarks:

When did @ericswalwell say he would nuke Americans? — Donald Trump sucks ass. Bigly. Oranges? (@mrscscrunk) July 8, 2019

Please tell us where he said he threatened to nuke innocent Americans. I’ll wait. — Kyle Gore (@Cubsfan122112) July 8, 2019

Good news, Kyle. You won’t have to wait long:

You really are a nut case. — Angry granny (@slnuelken) July 8, 2019

No, people who threaten to nuke people are pic.twitter.com/CwahXpVu9y — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2019

Except he didn’t threaten to nuke innocent Americans. But you knew that. — Clay Tablet 🐞♿️🇺🇸 (@claytablet1) July 8, 2019

Yes he did pic.twitter.com/DaZgFwPK7Z — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2019

"Nuke"? You bitch. You are going to hell, you know that right? — dawne miller (@jigsmom) July 8, 2019

@DLoesch You're a ridiculous liar. No one believes a word you say except your fellow gun fanatics who would rather continue to see children massacred than to institute very reasonable gun safety measures. — Mary Ellen Giglio ✊😽☘ (@MEGVT78) July 8, 2019

He literally typed “nukes” and you seem to be struggling with a case of the Mondays. https://t.co/2oEKIne8mN https://t.co/3eXJhkXcLc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2019

You really do think your audience is stupid, don’t you? What a disingenuous hack you are… — Teckel (@wrldstrndupside) July 8, 2019

You are a horrible human being. — StaceK3 (@stacekez) July 8, 2019

I’m not the person talking about nuking people https://t.co/1uSgPtn8nv https://t.co/jDHVDi5LKi — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2019

Nobody believes this, you hyperbolic twit. — July Wolfe 😎 (@JulyWolfe) July 8, 2019

The truth doesn’t matter to these people. Emotions trump facts every time.

Misinformation — Kathy (@kathyoyler) July 8, 2019

You’re truly uninformed — OneGayGuy Podcast (@1gayguypodcast) July 8, 2019

I am sure you are insane. — ElPocoLocoSobreTodo (@PocoSobre) July 8, 2019

Liar. — Aprils Mom (@Aprils1Mom) July 8, 2019

Dana, just lying as usual.@DLoesch is a pro liar. — Gordy Braund (@BraundGordy) July 8, 2019

Oh look, you're stating more blatant falsehoods. Nothing new here. — Jake (@Jake_Heretic) July 8, 2019

Go away already. — Patty Rose ⚘ (@PatriciaRose328) July 8, 2019

Go away troll. — Chanandler Bong 🌊🇺🇸🧚‍♂️ (@_ChanandlerB_) July 8, 2019

Lol lady. Why did you emerge from wherever you went? The air was just starting to clear — pjeanne (@p_jeanne97) July 8, 2019

YOU STILL HERE?? Thought you had to go crawl back under the bridge you came from — 🌈Chris Chambers🌈 (@giantdeadturtle) July 8, 2019

Time to get a job @DLoesch Seem like you have too much time to twist words, tell lies, and harass good people who are fighting for our lives. #goaway — ColoradoMomDoc (@LynnthePin1) July 8, 2019

still whoring for guns I see. But doing it for free now. — Rachel (@Rachelia72) July 8, 2019

Just shut up already. You're 15min of fame is over. You're an embarrassment to your own kind, women, missourians, people, even gun owners. Please go back to where you came from mom blog. pic.twitter.com/YBeX2l5VKy — J B (@jcbandelier) July 8, 2019

You’re 15 mins of fame are up Dana, go and customise you’re guns in a nice pink colour like NRA tv showed, as if an instrument of death should be accessorised like it’s a hand bag or purse. Your love of guns has nothing to do with protection or the 2nd amendment. Love of money — Mark webster (@Markwebster17) July 8, 2019

They literally can’t handle the truth.

You support the murder of school children. You're a domestic terrorist. — Brian Skibo (@Skibo4PA) July 8, 2019

No, but if you have evidence otherwise quickly have me arrested. I’m in Dallas and there is an FBI field office here you can call. I’ll wait. https://t.co/4VGSX54EDt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2019

If you’re Tweeting you’re not calling the FBI on me, Brian. pic.twitter.com/RPLG9h22fQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2019

Get a move on, Brian. She doesn’t have all day.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.