Joe Biden’s got some news for you people:

VIDEO – Biden: Russia Election Interference Wouldn’t Have Happened ‘On My Watch and Barack’s Watch’ https://t.co/rk0yY9tbkc — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) July 5, 2019

Transcript via Grabien:

“Look at what’s happening with Putin. While Putin is trying to undo our elections, he is undoing elections in Europe. Look at what’s happening in Hungary, look what’s happening in Poland, look what’s happening. You think that would happen on my watch or Barack’s watch? You can’t answer that, but I promise it wouldn’t have, and it didn’t.”

Uncle Joe, you magnificent bastard.

is Biden high??? — J. Hester (@JHester1531) July 5, 2019

Damn, serious indictment by Biden against whoever was President/VP at the time of the 2016 election. WE MAY NEVER KNOW WHO THEY WERE. https://t.co/6jpmqBopEh — Ben (@BenHowe) July 5, 2019

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/MOd8GyTfyt — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 5, 2019

Plenty of people:

Except, that's when it did. — Motherly Incorrect (@MomIncorrect) July 5, 2019

But it DID… — Mme. PB (@MmePB) July 5, 2019

Ummm but it did — n longmire (@nklongmire) July 5, 2019

It…it literally happened on your watch. https://t.co/y12VrE6165 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 5, 2019

I'll use your favorite word and remind you that 2016 was literally on your watch. — Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) July 5, 2019

I know you mostly slept through most of the last administration Joe but This was on your watch. — George Bentley Undocumented Blue Checkmark (@Geobent) July 5, 2019

Speaking of watches:

@JoeBiden may have the only broken watch that's not right even once a day. I think the hands fell off. — Patchouli Jim (@PatchouliJim) July 5, 2019

Accurate.

This is the man who said his first order of business as POTUS will be to defeat Donald Trump. He exists outside of linear time. https://t.co/3TH6Ya7uEM — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 5, 2019

That’s our Uncle Joe!