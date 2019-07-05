Joe Biden’s got some news for you people:

Transcript via Grabien:

“Look at what’s happening with Putin. While Putin is trying to undo our elections, he is undoing elections in Europe. Look at what’s happening in Hungary, look what’s happening in Poland, look what’s happening. You think that would happen on my watch or Barack’s watch? You can’t answer that, but I promise it wouldn’t have, and it didn’t.”

Uncle Joe, you magnificent bastard.

Plenty of people:

Speaking of watches:

Accurate.

That’s our Uncle Joe!

