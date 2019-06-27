During a lightning round where each 2020 candidate was asked what his or her first priority would be as president, Joe Biden said he’d defeat Donald Trump, which of course means no freaking sense:

did joe biden say his first thing to do as president is defeat donald trump? — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 28, 2019

Yep — Elizabeth Emken (@ElizabethEmken) June 28, 2019

Did Biden say the first thing he’d do as president is make sure we defeat Trump? 🧐 — Casey Gerald (@CaseyGerald) June 28, 2019

The first thing Joe Biden would do once he gets into office is the only thing he would have already done: Defear Trump. Also defend Barack Obama from fair criticism. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 28, 2019

Asked what he would do on his first day as President, @JoeBiden answered: "Defeat Donald Trump." Uhhhh.#DemDebate — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) June 28, 2019

Biden: after defeating Donald Trump my first priority will be defeating Donald Trump — Aaron Freedman🌹 (@freedaaron) June 28, 2019

To be honest, every answer was pretty bad:

wait… I tried to take notes as Chuck Todd just did his rapid fire round (The question was: Obama's big objective upon entering office was health care. What's yours?") And I couldn't get everything exactly, but the answers for Biden, Bernie, MARIANNE(?) are so perfectly telling. pic.twitter.com/QGRqI5iMnH — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) June 28, 2019

***

