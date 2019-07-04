It’s not really Independence Day until the hot Independence Day takes start rolling in. We’ve heard from Jezebel and Salon … let’s see what the scholars at Teen Vogue are up to:

Racism and patriotism go hand in hand. https://t.co/KngLq18yIN — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) July 4, 2019

Now, we should note that Jameelah Nasheed’s piece — part of Teen Vogue’s OG History, a “series where we unearth history not told through a white, cisheteropatriarchal lens — was originally published on May 19 of this year, but it’s still just as stale today as it was then.

Wokeness and clickbait go hand in hand. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) July 4, 2019

The Betsy Ross flag is problematic. The Declaration of Independence is problematic. Patriotic songs are problematic. Maybe they should just save themselves some time going forward and tell us what isn’t problematic.

Or they could just stick to what they know.

Isn't there some new lip gloss or something out there for you to write about instead? — Garrick…the Ard-Rí na hÉireann (Probationary) (@Boydesian) July 4, 2019

Wokeness may be in vogue, but that doesn’t make it any less stupid.

I see Trumps Re-election campaign is writing articles today — Michael Vance (@michaelkvance) July 4, 2019

Exit idea:

Maybe the solution to our border crisis is to trade a few of the people literally dying to come to America with the staff of Teen Vogue. https://t.co/SuZ8cwOd8w — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 4, 2019

Everybody wins!