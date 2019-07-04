It’s not really Independence Day until the hot Independence Day takes start rolling in. We’ve heard from Jezebel and Salon … let’s see what the scholars at Teen Vogue are up to:

Now, we should note that Jameelah Nasheed’s piece — part of Teen Vogue’s OG History, a “series where we unearth history not told through a white, cisheteropatriarchal lens — was originally published on May 19 of this year, but it’s still just as stale today as it was then.

Trending

The Betsy Ross flag is problematic. The Declaration of Independence is problematic. Patriotic songs are problematic. Maybe they should just save themselves some time going forward and tell us what isn’t problematic. 

Or they could just stick to what they know.

Wokeness may be in vogue, but that doesn’t make it any less stupid.

Exit idea:

Everybody wins!

