You knew it was coming, and it’s finally here. Salon’s entry into the 2019 Independence Day Hot Take Contest:
Fourth of July's ugly truth exposed: The Declaration of Independence is sexist, racist, prejudiced https://t.co/FmI4jxWEu6
— Salon (@Salon) July 4, 2019
Welp, there you have it.
— Angrysumo (@seantlittle1) July 4, 2019
The left hating America on July 4, as predictable as the sunrise.
— Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) July 4, 2019
Predictable and boring.
— Razor (@hale_razor) July 4, 2019
At least the ratio’s exciting, though:
It’s really poppin’! And on track to get even better.
— Mark Roxberry (@roxberry) July 4, 2019
— Krizzと (@konkarrne) July 4, 2019
Of course it’s bait. But why shouldn’t we make the most of it? It’s a holiday, after all.
Nah
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 4, 2019
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 4, 2019
— Lonestar Okie (@lonestar_okie) July 4, 2019
— Jeremy (@jthurgood1) July 4, 2019
Can’t wait to read this pic.twitter.com/l0OjO3CAKb
— Liberals Have Lost Their Minds (@RobertFox3333) July 4, 2019
— Breckenridge Elkins (@bjr1031) July 4, 2019
— The Conservative Film Buff (@ConFilmBuff) July 4, 2019
— Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) July 4, 2019
— Andrew Robinson (@Sir_Facealot) July 4, 2019
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gIKUzaJbpe
— JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) July 4, 2019
— aarond23 (@aarond23) July 4, 2019
— ken (@steelerfanaticx) July 4, 2019
So I guess you won't be driving go-karts in the parade today thenhttps://t.co/QqKFDbRhQB
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 4, 2019
Baked @Salon a cake pic.twitter.com/VVpHtMT3ua
— HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) July 4, 2019