Democrats don’t want open borders! Except when they do. It looks like Democratic Senator Chris Murphy is all in for open borders now, and he’s citing historical precedent to back him up:

As you celebrate the 4th, remember that many of us are here (including me) bc up until 100 years ago, America essentially had open borders. My ancestors fled poverty in Europe and showed up here unannounced. They weren’t locked in cages, they were welcomed by a generous nation. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 4, 2019

“Essentially had open borders.” News to us.

Open borders? Really bro? What the hell? — Levim429 (@levim429) July 4, 2019

So, for those of you keeping score at home, not only is he advocating for open borders, but he’s doing so disingenuously.

Actually they probably went under a rigorous health screening to make sure they weren’t bringing diseases in. Then they were probably asked what kind of trade or skill they were bringing to the country. — shredmasterdan (@shredmasterdan) July 4, 2019

My guess is that your ancestors came through ports of entry like Boston or Ellis Island Followed a legal process — Karen (@1morecomment) July 4, 2019

I am not here because of open borders. In here because my great grand parents came legally. — MZych (@mdzych864) July 4, 2019

Uhh, Chris, plenty of immigrants then were detained and plenty were sent home https://t.co/wkehp8s1Jk — CTIronman (@CTIronman) July 4, 2019

That's a nice warm fuzzy tweet Senator, but 100 years ago we didn't have Taxpayer funded welfare state. Great grand-papa Murphy was probably working the day he got out of quarantine (detention) on Ellis Island and I'm sure the ship he arrived on was expected. #incapableoftruth — Early CT Tomatoes (@Mowkillnotill) July 4, 2019

Did they come through a port of entry and get documented or sneak in? You use qualifier “essentially” Borders were not “open” in the sense meant by leftists; your ancestors didn’t cross in the manner of those being detained. False equivalence, another hallmark of D narrative — Mike (@msw333) July 4, 2019

This country has never had open borders. Immigrants followed the visa rules and came here legally. You should be supporting the current laws or change the law if you don’t like it. You are a disgrace to the senate CT and the nation. — Johnny M (@JohnMetzger4) July 4, 2019

