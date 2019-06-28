Yesterday Sally Kohn said that anybody who claims that wanting to decriminalize border crossings is the same thing as supporting open borders is “fanning fear and hate.” In similar comments, presidential candidate Julian Castro said this about claims Dems want “open borders”:

Julián Castro: "Nobody has called for open borders. That's just a right-wing talking point." pic.twitter.com/Lc1G3k9Qu4 — The Hill (@thehill) June 28, 2019

Dems really hope everybody’s stupid.

Narrator: Democrats have called for open borders. https://t.co/TOIOwwGhHl — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 28, 2019

You literally all did the past two nights… and there's video https://t.co/2eViX4CH7f — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 28, 2019

Hey, are you going to believe Castro or your lying eyes and ears?

1. You don’t want a wall

2. You don’t want to detain crossers

3. You want amnesty for everyone here

4. You don’t want any deportations https://t.co/Yh10iAwVuh — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 28, 2019

Yeah, that sounds pretty much like “open borders,” right?

Just last year, then-deputy chair of the DNC, Keith Ellison, said national borders create “injustice.” Ellison’s also been spotted an “I don’t believe in borders” shirt, but that must be part of the right-wing talking points as well, according to Castro.