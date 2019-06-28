Yesterday Sally Kohn said that anybody who claims that wanting to decriminalize border crossings is the same thing as supporting open borders is “fanning fear and hate.” In similar comments, presidential candidate Julian Castro said this about claims Dems want “open borders”:

Dems really hope everybody’s stupid.

Hey, are you going to believe Castro or your lying eyes and ears?

Yeah, that sounds pretty much like “open borders,” right?

Just last year, then-deputy chair of the DNC, Keith Ellison, said national borders create “injustice.” Ellison’s also been spotted an “I don’t believe in borders” shirt, but that must be part of the right-wing talking points as well, according to Castro.

