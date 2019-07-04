Hope someone in Jim Acosta’s entourage brought an extra pair of underwear … the bravest of brave firefighters is fixing to soil himself from excitement:

Ready to take flight pic.twitter.com/V5CsmSQv3U — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 4, 2019

Yes, that’s the infamous Baby Trump balloon. As promised by Code Pink. Thank God Jim’s there to cover it. Otherwise we might’ve completely ignored it because it’s stupid.

TDS at its best.

He has you coming and going. — Stavros Peratsakis (@SPeratsakis) July 4, 2019

If Trump’s not around, Jim Acosta will seek him out. Even in balloon form.