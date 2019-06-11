The media likes to track the travels of the “Baby Trump” balloon (some call it a blimp, but that makes it sound way bigger than it is) like CNN likes to track missing aircraft. Every time it appears it becomes a news item, and every time it’s planned to appear somewhere, that becomes a news item too.

The Baby Trump balloon was most recently spotted in London during President Trump’s state visit, and although it’s difficult to find a photo that really shows the size of the thing, Maggie Haberman’s probably comes closest. The thing would likely fit in your garage.

And here’s the “giant balloon” as photographed by The New York Times last year … and Trump’s still president!

The giant balloon depicting President Trump as a pouting orange baby took flight in London as part of Britain's "Stop Trump" protests https://t.co/7h6Gr2EoaO pic.twitter.com/yuDDXgJ8E4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 13, 2018

Yeah, that’s the “blimp.” If you want to see what it looks like with liberal goggles on, check out this Sky News preview of its upcoming coverage of Trump’s visit. The thing blots out the sun, it’s so huge.

How seriously does the rest of the world take Trump? Well, here’s how Sky News is advertising his UK state visit. Watch. pic.twitter.com/wEa0EedoxJ — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 1, 2019

The Hill is reporting that Code Pink has filed for a permit to fly Baby Trump over the Lincoln Memorial on Independence Day during President Trump’s address because it’s always important to hear out Code Pink and take them seriously.

Activist group plans "Baby Trump" balloon protest at Trump's 4th of July Address https://t.co/dD5802EPre pic.twitter.com/gqO9MIC9SE — The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2019

“The president is shifting the 4th of July festivities to celebrate his administration,” said Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin in the statement. “We will bring together people opposed to the pain and suffering caused by this administration, from family separation at the border to supplying weapons used by Saudi Arabia to kill Yemeni children.” And they’ll do it by flying the Baby Trump balloon.

How edgy. — Kenton McCarthy (@colonelguano) June 11, 2019

How original — susan l melville (@SueleeMel) June 11, 2019

if only everybody had a trump balloon. and everybody waved them in the sky. it would still do absolutely nothing. — trigger down 🎃 (@jeff_pine) June 11, 2019

Because nothing says let’s celebrate Independence Day like petty, immature snowflakes wanting to fly a Trump balloon🙄 https://t.co/NxKdLoQs9X — Dana Boos (@DanaBoos3) June 11, 2019

They’re upset because Trump is hijacking the Independence Day festivities to celebrate his administration, so what better way to reclaim the holiday than observing the Fourth of July by flying a big balloon that looks like Trump.

Great use of resources by the mentally ill. Put that money into Lithium, or, some type of resume builder site — *Sees graphite on roof (@ODhonnabhain) June 11, 2019

Because waving around a giant balloon like a bunch of toddlers is a great way to get ppl to take you seriously LMFAO 😂 pic.twitter.com/pkRTGywm3s — Muellersuksadikovsky⭐⭐⭐ (@Sixlets821) June 11, 2019

To be honest … the thing’s kind of growing on us the more we see it.

I have never heard of a Trump supporter mad about the Baby Trump. Generally we think it is funny. https://t.co/CabzRtwz6A — KekYuga2020 (@KYuga2020) June 11, 2019

They don't get it. Love that balloon. — thegreat45 (@tbsellick) June 11, 2019

Who cares? Don’t think Trump does. Most people don’t even pay attention to this juvenile posturing. Ha ha —some capitalist is making money out of producing those balloons! https://t.co/g1hGUAAp8U — The Bah (@RikkiTheBah) June 11, 2019

We look at Baby Trump and see the guy who just wrestled an agreement out of Mexico to finally do something about illegal immigration coming from their southern border. Heck, build the border wall and fly a balloon from it every mile. Stay angry, Baby Trump!

