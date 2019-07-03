Amidst all the discussion and debate over the border crisis, let’s not forget who the real victim in all this is: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But just in case you do forget, let Mother Jones remind you:

How the right turns the cruelty at the border into an AOC punching bag https://t.co/hoPVGWOhbw — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) July 3, 2019

And just in case Mother Jones’ reminder isn’t enough, let AOC herself remind you:

When you stand up to bullies once, it gets easier to do each following time. I am used to the right’s behavior towards me – but I will never get used to their heartless cruelty towards other human beings escaping violence & despair, nor their indifference to everyday Americans. https://t.co/TyiNZYqHG3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 3, 2019

Is there a bigger bully in Congress right now than AOC? She regularly slimes and smears political opponents with no regard for the truth. She’s put people’s lives in danger in order to score cheap political points. Her conduct with regard to the border crisis alone has been nothing short of disgusting: invoking the Holocaust, accusing Republicans of not caring about migrants, refusing to accept any responsibility for helping to perpetuate the “manufactured crisis” narrative … and all the while voting against measures that would help the migrants and actively working to make conditions even worse for them.

And when she’s called out on it, she immediately throws down the victim card as though she’s innocent. She truly believes she should be immune from all criticism — and that her critics should be punished.

Agreed. I can’t believe those republican devils called for a vote on the border funding 17 times and the left said no — Jesus Buddy Christ (@ZZombie_Jesus) July 3, 2019

Hmm. What has Congress done? That’s the heartbreak. It never had to get this way if you’d done your jobs. And heartless? You bullied Wayfair into NOT sending BEDS. — KRenner (@KRenner2) July 3, 2019

I really shouldn't have to remind you again that the left claimed for months and months there was no crisis at the border until the left decided to claim the crisis for themselves. You should be ashamed but probably won't be. Still, $4.5 Billion is on its way no thanks to you. — Senator Lampoon, aka Steve Deering (@SenatorLampoon) July 3, 2019

No thanks to her.

I'm sorry. Amidst the nonsensical screed, I couldn't make out an actual message. Would you mind trying again, but without the lies? — Unnecessarily Unafraid 🐊 (@Mr_Thriven) July 3, 2019

The bully wants to pretend she’s a victim. That’s cute. — Anthony Lam (@antqlam) July 3, 2019

You are a gutless fraud. Everyone knows it. — Andrew McClure (@DrewfromLI) July 3, 2019

You are neither right nor strong. You are just louder. — Brian from the thing (@Brian60days) July 3, 2019

You’re not special. — Jon (@jonfw2) July 3, 2019

“How @AOC makes everything about her” should be the headline… — Fit Your Kit (@FitYourKit) July 3, 2019

“Heartless cruelty”? The shame is all hers.