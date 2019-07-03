Nothing to see here, just Ilhan Omar picking up some of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s slack and spewing unsubstantiated BS about Border Patrol officers:

Ilhan Omar demonizes CBP officers, says it's time to talk about "eliminating their existence" Omar says CBP officers have "certain views on what black or brown people deserve" 51% of CBP agents are Latinopic.twitter.com/GQUjf2cSrz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 3, 2019

We’re guessing all the Latino CBP officers will be shocked to discover that they hate black and brown people.

I'm assuming she has no proof. — Rodger Rowley (@RRowley03) July 3, 2019

Imagine if a white person were to make false derogatory generalizations about a group of minorities’ motives. — Jeremiah Kim (@jeddykim) July 3, 2019

We’ll give Omar the benefit of the doubt when it comes to “eliminating [CBP officers’] existence,” as based on her ensuing remarks, she may be suggesting that we eliminate the need for CBP officers. Which, given the current situation, is not only unfeasible, but also unwise. We won’t, however, excuse the broad brushstrokes and unsubstantiated claims she’s using to smear CBP as a whole, or her unwillingness to acknowledge that detained adult migrants are here because they chose to be, or her and the Democrats’ role in worsening the situation. And we definitely won’t excuse her moral preening about what it means to be an American given the decidedly un-American manner in which she’s conducted herself.

And the fact that she’s having this “conversation” with notorious bigot and anti-Semite Marc Lamont Hill? Just icing on the cake.

