Rani Baker is someone we’ve never heard of who claims to be a staff writer for a satire site we’ve never heard of, but she’s got a blue checkmark so we guess Twitter thinks she’s someone we should know. She certainly wants more people to know who she is. Guess that’s why she’s boasting about her contribution to Antifa’s violent assault of Andy Ngo:

It's probably a close second to my appearance on Portlandia in terms of sheer volumes of people that saw it with no idea who I am. — Rani Something Baker (@destroyed4com4t) July 3, 2019

She seems nice.

Legend — ｓｅｒｇｅ ⚑ (@8bitSerge) July 3, 2019

that was you? hahah — SmallStories (@_smallstories) July 3, 2019

Oh yes. So hilarious. Relishing the assault of a man whose only crime was documenting assault. Winning!

This is who they are. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CGlAd3rrFN — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 3, 2019

They are everything they claim to be fighting against.

This is one of the people who participated in Andy Ngo’s assault, jeering from the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/SeIEOqgVcf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 3, 2019

And what did he do to deserve that? — FreedomFlies (@PBlaze92) July 3, 2019

Did you enjoy seeing him hurt? — Frank Hagan (@FrankFshagan) July 3, 2019

She makes it pretty clear that she did. Color us shocked that she’s also helping to spread Nathan Bernard’s Andy Ngo trutherism on her Twitter feed:

So yes. It seems pretty safe to say that Rani’s garbage.

Bad enough to be one of the people excusing a brutal assault by a violent mob, but imagine being so depraved as to brag about being caught on video cheering on such an assault. pic.twitter.com/BtC99wYVfv — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 3, 2019

…as he was being assaulted. You'd have fit right in during the Jim Crow era. — Walter White (@WalterW89333508) July 3, 2019

Brain injury Haha Haha! Owned!!!! You all are sick human beings. — karl blackwood (@l31ackw00d) July 3, 2019

Maybe law enforcement authorities have the cure for what ails her.

Is it a good idea to brag online about participating in a crime? — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 3, 2019

It’s called being an accessory to a crime. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 3, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Update:

Rani’s attempting to pull of the very impressive feat of distancing herself from her role in Ngo’s assault while simultaneously patting herself on the back over it:

Well you just bragged about being close enough to shout at him and be heard on film. Seems you would be an excellent person to question as a witness. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/FkGOjibf2x — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 3, 2019

Got any proof I "participated"? My voice is on the video but I am ten+ feet away from Andy. Never touched him. — Rani Something Baker (@destroyed4com4t) July 3, 2019

Prove I "participated." Mocking someone covered in silly string and coconut milk isn't a crime, just hilarious.https://t.co/wGmCQn4pj2 — Rani Something Baker (@destroyed4com4t) July 3, 2019

You already have.

As you were close enough to be part of the jeering crowd to be heard on the video, by your own statements. You participated in a mob that beat an innocent man so badly he suffered a brain hemorrhage. You are a witness to the assault. https://t.co/KndjlB6IcN — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 3, 2019

I'd be glad to testify about Andy wading into a crowd of people and (allegedly) grabbing at their faces to pull masks off but definitely getting up in people's faces from what I could see. Probably won't help his case tho. — Rani Something Baker (@destroyed4com4t) July 3, 2019