If you’re unfamiliar with “Mini AOC,” she’s the alter ego of a little girl named Ava Martinez who has starred in a series of viral videos mocking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This morning came news that she is reportedly finished with her videos and all accounts associated with her have been deleted:

Ava will not being doing any more MINI AOC content. The Left's Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers.

For our safety and for our child's safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts. — SickenTirade (@sickentirade) July 3, 2019

Now, it cannot be emphasized enough that, regardless of political persuasion, adults who are supposed to know better turning their kids into political tools is distasteful and wrong. It’s exploitative. That said, if Martinez has indeed been the target of harassment and death threats, conservatives and liberals alike should be horrified.

So there are worse people than the parents who coaxed their kid into making political videos. https://t.co/NpjeB9Yh9R — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) July 3, 2019

I thought using a kid was not the greatest thing, but this is disgusting, absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/84yKR8sptR — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) July 3, 2019

Not a fan of using your kid like this. But who is surprised at this reaction? Not I. https://t.co/fdhcJYwn3E — neontaster (@neontaster) July 3, 2019

Sadly, this sort of thing really is just par for the course these days.

The left sending death threats to a little girl because she made funny videos about their golden child. Scary https://t.co/SexMbnyMwt — 🥃Grace (@WhiskeysRevenge) July 3, 2019

If a parody of a politician causes you to track down and send death threats to a child, you should reevaluate your life and figure out where it went so wrong for you https://t.co/SKwLVwKnBE — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 3, 2019

***

Related:

‘We’re going to shut them down’! Dem Rep. Frederica Wilson says people who mock members of Congress online ‘should be prosecuted’