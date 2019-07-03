If you’re unfamiliar with “Mini AOC,” she’s the alter ego of a little girl named Ava Martinez who has starred in a series of viral videos mocking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This morning came news that she is reportedly finished with her videos and all accounts associated with her have been deleted:

Now, it cannot be emphasized enough that, regardless of political persuasion, adults who are supposed to know better turning their kids into political tools is distasteful and wrong. It’s exploitative. That said, if Martinez has indeed been the target of harassment and death threats, conservatives and liberals alike should be horrified.

Sadly, this sort of thing really is just par for the course these days.

