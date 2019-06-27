Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez never met a shovel she didn’t like. So given the chance to back off after pitching a fit over weary Nancy Pelosi urging House Dems to vote for the Senate’s bipartisan border funding bill, she elected to take her tantrum to TV:

.@AOC on House moving to pass Senate border bill: "The problem right now and the question at hand is Mitch McConnell sent us a bill & we're putting a big checkmark on it instead of even trying to negotiate…what Mitch McConnell is doing is relying on the time pressure of recess" pic.twitter.com/jBPvlCSMge — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 27, 2019

.@AOC says she'll only vote for a border funding bill that spends money on humanitarian assistance for migrants, particularly "toothpaste and toothbrushes." pic.twitter.com/NpTJMlZBiZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 27, 2019

Because she literally cannot help herself.

The sticking point seems to be providing even a dollar towards enforcement https://t.co/i7WcrIH6Eb — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 27, 2019

She says she wants a "pure humanitarian bill," but the only provisions of the Senate bill that aren't directly linked to "getting money to those kids" is the 30 additional immigration judge teams. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 27, 2019

AOC on a rampage on CNN right now about the House taking up the Senate bill. She voted AGAINST the House bill and took herself out of the process anyway. So this is all absurd. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 27, 2019

AOC was one of 4 Democrats that even votes against the partisan Dem House aid bill. Now she's upset the House might pass a bipartisan bill that actually helps the kids she pretended to be concerned about. https://t.co/fevQrkTHQ7 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 27, 2019

She’s against all the proposed solutions. But suuuuper cares a lot, you guys. https://t.co/VrTL192tz3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 27, 2019

Forget it; she’s rolling. And if she’s gonna go down, she’s gonna go down in flames:

.@jaketapper just asked @AOC whether she called Obama's migrant detention centers "concentration camps" too. AOC: Well, at the time I was working in a restaurant but … I'm not here to defend wrong actions just because they happened under a Democratic administration. — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) June 27, 2019

Dude. Did … did that just happen? Yes. Yes it did:

"There were concentration camps under Obama and under Bill Clinton. That’s in the story you retweeted. Did you call them concentration camps at the time when Obama was president?"@jaketapper asks @AOC "at the time I was working in a restaurant …" pic.twitter.com/R0ltbQyJr0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 27, 2019

Holy crap.

What the hell does she think she’s accomplishing?

Is that a yes? — Bonnie O (@bloc52) June 27, 2019

It's a simple yes or no… — Unassuming (@Unassuming18) June 27, 2019

AOC: Obama Ran Concentration Camps https://t.co/AuqnuLQQ9h — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 27, 2019

We know we’ve said this before, but if AOC didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her.

How dare Jake Tapper insult @AOC by insinuating that her opinion while "working in a restaurant" isn't just as valid as…. Oh… wait… she said that about herself to try to avoid responsi…. Um. Never mind. https://t.co/zmPIm5sK1o — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 27, 2019

If she was that ignorant a short 4 years ago, perhaps she's not the kind of person who should be in congress. https://t.co/xUg0DjZuVV — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) June 27, 2019

She should go back to the restaurant ASAP.

This is a coward's answer, @AOC. Are you saying that if people aren't running for election, or aren't politicians themselves…they shouldn't care about things YOU CALLED CONCENTRATION CAMPS? Pretty sure this is the exact argument much of the German populace used… https://t.co/IG6m4nVudD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 27, 2019

The simple reality is she doesn't have the courage to call out the behavior of Obama, Biden, etc. If she was honest, she'd have to admit they were as bad…and then the moral authority of her party at least partially disappears. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 27, 2019

She’s not honest. So she’ll just keep digging her grave.

Watched this live and I'm guessing this video is about to go viral https://t.co/Y1RA0Op2Fv — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 27, 2019

It definitely should.