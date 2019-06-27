Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez never met a shovel she didn’t like. So given the chance to back off after pitching a fit over weary Nancy Pelosi urging House Dems to vote for the Senate’s bipartisan border funding bill, she elected to take her tantrum to TV:

Because she literally cannot help herself.

Trending

Forget it; she’s rolling. And if she’s gonna go down, she’s gonna go down in flames:

Dude. Did … did that just happen? Yes. Yes it did:

Holy crap.

What the hell does she think she’s accomplishing?

We know we’ve said this before, but if AOC didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her.

She should go back to the restaurant ASAP.

She’s not honest. So she’ll just keep digging her grave.

It definitely should.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCBarack Obamaconcentration campsjake tapper