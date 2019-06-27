It appears that Nancy Pelosi’s standoff is coming to an end, as she has informed her Democratic colleagues that they’ll be passing the Senate’s bill to address the border crisis:

"In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly pass the Senate bill," Pelosi tells House Democrats in "dear colleague" letter. And with that, she caves and $4.6B in humanitarian aid will clear Congress today — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) June 27, 2019

NEW… Pelosi announces the House will pass the senate bill. Game over. pic.twitter.com/Jy7WYLp7PF — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 27, 2019

Game over … or is it?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spent today railing against Republicans for failing to address the “humanitarian crisis” at the border, despite herself voting against the House’s bill. And now that Pelosi is buckling to pressure, AOC’s flexing every grandstanding muscle she’s got:

Under no circumstances should the House vote for a McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats. Hell no. That’s an abdication of power we should refuse to accept. They will keep hurting kids if we do. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

0 negotiation with the House. We offered crucial amendments to protect children and families – none are even being considered. A minority is different than a majority. And while the Senate has to deal with its lack of power there, a House majority should have a seat @ the table. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

What’s all this crap about a “McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats”?

uhh.. the Senate bill passed with over 80 votes — Space Pirate Ninja Assassin ⚔️ Software Engineer (@nilgirian) June 27, 2019

“McConnell-only” It literally passed 84 to 8. https://t.co/XDQsYFmaVR — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 27, 2019

You think any journalist will let this whining faked teared no influence holding congresswoman know that it passed 84-8 https://t.co/WV2fIqrdeM — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 27, 2019

It's a Shelby-Leahy bill that Democrats in Senate leadership worked on and voted for. "McConnell only" is absolute nonsense and this is embarrassing. Do you have a staff? We gotta get them some memos. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 27, 2019

We gotta get them a new boss.

We have time. We can stay in town. We can at LEAST add some amendments to this Senate bill. But to pass it completely unamended with no House input? That seems a bridge too far. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

Says the dishonest garbage person who doesn’t think it’s a bridge too far to effing trivialize the Holocaust.

It’s the only thing she knows how to do. Besides lie and project, of course.

She needs to challenge Pelosi for Speaker https://t.co/5r3ElQB6vH — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 27, 2019

We can’t stand Nancy Pelosi, but AOC needs to be taken down a crap-ton of notches right now.

Motion to Vacate the Chair. I'm sure there's someone in the Freedom Caucus who can show her the necessary paperwork. https://t.co/iIMPUnynFu — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) June 27, 2019

She won’t do that, and she won’t ever admit to what she’s really after:

YOU are heightening children's pain, you ambitious hypocrite. You rally people to ensure needed resources are not delivered and then blame the President for lack of resources. Your staged photo shoot of your anguish visiting one of the horrible places tells the story. https://t.co/CP01QjXbj3 — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 27, 2019

I think one thing that should be clear at this point is that AOC could not care less about the kids at those facilities. She rejected the partisan progressive House bill and rejected the bipartisan Senate bill just so she could keep the political talking point. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 27, 2019