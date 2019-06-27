It appears that Nancy Pelosi’s standoff is coming to an end, as she has informed her Democratic colleagues that they’ll be passing the Senate’s bill to address the border crisis:

Game over … or is it?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spent today railing against Republicans for failing to address the “humanitarian crisis” at the border, despite herself voting against the House’s bill. And now that Pelosi is buckling to pressure, AOC’s flexing every grandstanding muscle she’s got:

Trending

What’s all this crap about a “McConnell-only bill w/ no negotiation with Democrats”?

We gotta get them a new boss.

Says the dishonest garbage person who doesn’t think it’s a bridge too far to effing trivialize the Holocaust.

It’s the only thing she knows how to do. Besides lie and project, of course.

We can’t stand Nancy Pelosi, but AOC needs to be taken down a crap-ton of notches right now.

She won’t do that, and she won’t ever admit to what she’s really after:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCBorder crisisborder fundingMitch McConnellNancy Pelosi