Seth Rogen REALLY Wants You to Know He Smokes Pot ... Bowls and...
Every Dem Attack on Trump Is a Masterclass in Projection
President Biden Says If Israel Invades Rafah, the US Will Stop Providing Offensive...
IRS Audits Targeted People Making Under $200,000 Per Year in Not So Shocking...
Insane: Justin Trudeau's Proposed Hate Speech Law for Canada Could Be Applied RETROACTIVEL...
'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off...
Anti-Trump US Prosecutor Says We the People Have the Right to a Speedy...
Bill Melugin Takes an Illegal Immigration Apologist to Task and it is Glorious
Flint Has Entered the Chat: Biden Promises Clean Water for All Americans, Gets...
President Joe Biden Says He's Literally 'Gone Around the World' Meeting with AI...
Time for Another Episode of 'Joe Biden vs. Teleprompter'
BUSTED: Mayor Bowser Flew to Masters Tourney on Jet Paid by Developers With...
Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a...
Corrupt UNRWA Caught STEALING and SELLING Humanitarian Aid Meant for Gaza

Daily Beast Calls Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s YouTube Channel a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’s Dream’

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on May 08, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

If the Republicans booted George Santos out of Congress for lying, there's absolutely no excuse for Hamas Caucus member Rep. Jamaal Bowman not having been expelled for pulling that fire alarm to delay a vote.

Advertisement

Bowman's lately been spreading Hamas propaganda about a one-sided "peace deal" on the table, but that's not all he's been spreading. The Daily Beast found Bowman's YouTube page, which he's posted to as recently as last month. They say it's a "conspiracy theorist's dream."

Yeah, his 9/11 trutherism was "just a phase."

Will Bredderman reports:

Bowman’s page, which uses his longtime screen name “Inner Peace” and features his image and videos from the middle school he once led, subscribes to dozens of bewildering and bizarre accounts—including known Russian and Chinese disinfo peddlers, flat earthers, musings about UFOs and “signs you’re being prepared to cross to the new earth,” a U.S.-born Muslim influencer who killed a German citizen and provoked attacks on American businesses in Egypt, and many arcane online realms in between.

“This CIA Document Literally Explains Time Travel (practical steps included)," crows the title of one post on an account the congressman follows called Video Advice, which also frequently shares conspiracy content about the Illuminati and the Catholic Church. Another recording on the same page blares: “Kanye Exposes the Truth: ‘The Secret Codes They Don't Want You to Know.’”

“‘We use the RIGHT FREQUENCIES’ (hidden numerology used by the elite),” is the name of a video on another account called Be Inspired, which Bowman also follows.

“‘100% Alien Technology’ - Something Big Being Hidden From Us,” alleges a video on a page called Anonymous Official, another Bowman subscription, which frequently also pushes content by serial sex offender and Vladimir Putin-booster Scott Ritter, such as “What’s Coming is WORSE Than a WW3, Iran is Ready.”

Recommended

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data
Doug P.
Advertisement

But we were assured that only the Right engaged in conspiracy theories, like the Wuhan lab leak theory.

They decided not to let his old blog posts about 9/11 be settled by his excuse that he was just 35.

Blacks are the true Jews? That ought to shake up some campus protests.

You get who you voted for. His constituents chose him.

Advertisement

The Squad has got to go.

The Daily Beast's readership isn't too happy with Bredderman and his weak hit piece, which he was paid by AIPAC to write and publish. At least that's the conspiracy theory going on in the replies.

Advertisement

***


Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORIES DAILY BEAST YOUTUBE JAMAAL BOWMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data
Doug P.
Insane: Justin Trudeau's Proposed Hate Speech Law for Canada Could Be Applied RETROACTIVELY
Grateful Calvin
Bill Melugin Takes an Illegal Immigration Apologist to Task and it is Glorious
justmindy
President Biden Says If Israel Invades Rafah, the US Will Stop Providing Offensive Weapons
Brett T.
Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a Delay
Brett T.
Anti-Trump US Prosecutor Says We the People Have the Right to a Speedy Trial Too
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data Doug P.
Advertisement