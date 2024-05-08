Daily Beast Calls Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s YouTube Channel a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’s Dream’

If the Republicans booted George Santos out of Congress for lying, there's absolutely no excuse for Hamas Caucus member Rep. Jamaal Bowman not having been expelled for pulling that fire alarm to delay a vote.

Bowman's lately been spreading Hamas propaganda about a one-sided "peace deal" on the table, but that's not all he's been spreading. The Daily Beast found Bowman's YouTube page, which he's posted to as recently as last month. They say it's a "conspiracy theorist's dream."

NEW, from me: when @thedailybeast found @RepBowman had promoted 9/11 conspiracies on his old blog, he insisted it was just a phase he went through in his mid-30s.

Well, we found his *active* *current* YouTube page, updated in April.

And, oh boy.https://t.co/q7bSQiy675 — Will Bredderman (@WillBredderman) May 8, 2024

Yeah, his 9/11 trutherism was "just a phase."

Will Bredderman reports:

Bowman’s page, which uses his longtime screen name “Inner Peace” and features his image and videos from the middle school he once led, subscribes to dozens of bewildering and bizarre accounts—including known Russian and Chinese disinfo peddlers, flat earthers, musings about UFOs and “signs you’re being prepared to cross to the new earth,” a U.S.-born Muslim influencer who killed a German citizen and provoked attacks on American businesses in Egypt, and many arcane online realms in between. “This CIA Document Literally Explains Time Travel (practical steps included)," crows the title of one post on an account the congressman follows called Video Advice, which also frequently shares conspiracy content about the Illuminati and the Catholic Church. Another recording on the same page blares: “Kanye Exposes the Truth: ‘The Secret Codes They Don't Want You to Know.’” “‘We use the RIGHT FREQUENCIES’ (hidden numerology used by the elite),” is the name of a video on another account called Be Inspired, which Bowman also follows. “‘100% Alien Technology’ - Something Big Being Hidden From Us,” alleges a video on a page called Anonymous Official, another Bowman subscription, which frequently also pushes content by serial sex offender and Vladimir Putin-booster Scott Ritter, such as “What’s Coming is WORSE Than a WW3, Iran is Ready.”

But we were assured that only the Right engaged in conspiracy theories, like the Wuhan lab leak theory.

Wait, someone's looking into a prominent Democrat?



Groundbreaking. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 8, 2024

They decided not to let his old blog posts about 9/11 be settled by his excuse that he was just 35.

The Daily Beast just found Jamaal Bowman's YouTube account.



Video titles from his subscriptions:



• "BLACKS ARE THE TRUE J£WS"

• "Kanye Exposes the Truth: The Secret Codes They Don't Want You to Know"

• "What's Coming is WORSE than a WW3, Iran is Ready." (ft. Scott Ritter) pic.twitter.com/CtAvY0qrHN — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) May 8, 2024

Blacks are the true Jews? That ought to shake up some campus protests.

Always feel vindicated when accounts I muted or blocked months ago are outed as freak shows.



Too bad there’s not a fire alarm he can’t pull here to make it stop and then later lie about. — Mark Schipper (@TheMarkSchipper) May 8, 2024

This development could impact his credibility and how he's perceived by the public and his constituents. — Sergey Golubev (@serge_golubev) May 8, 2024

You get who you voted for. His constituents chose him.

I’m sorry, but aren’t your 30s the one decade defined by not going through a phase? — Chris Valentine (@cmvalentineb) May 8, 2024

"It was a phase I went through in my mid-30s" lmaooo I don't think the "I was just a dumb kid" excuse is gonna work here. — Beth Keithley (@Midwest_bet) May 8, 2024

waiting for him to blame Maga or Aipac for this one pic.twitter.com/IBVCs4fwJy — Shamir Seidman (@Tonythehippo) May 8, 2024

He has never impressed me as a particularly bright one — Susan Bordson (@susanbordson) May 8, 2024

Will @mkraju be sprinting the halls of Congress asking every Dem if they have comment on yet another left-wing loon? We all know the answer to this. — MP (@MpPx111) May 8, 2024

This deranged & antisemitic loser carries the endorsement of @hakeemjeffries @DNC — Shoshana R (@shoshana0611) May 8, 2024

He's a loon.



Fits the pattern. — AmunRa (@Grapesoda5000) May 8, 2024

As close as @aoc is to Jamaal Bowman one has to assume she was aware that he is batshit crazy and still wants him in Congress - disturbing — 🇺🇦Banquo, a US hegemony enjoyer (@BanquoDyar) May 8, 2024

The Squad has got to go.

The Daily Beast's readership isn't too happy with Bredderman and his weak hit piece, which he was paid by AIPAC to write and publish. At least that's the conspiracy theory going on in the replies.

