As Twitchy told you, aspiring POTUS Bill de Blasio came under heavy fire today for using a famous Che Guevara quote to rally striking Miami airport employees. But we should all go easy on him, because he had no idea what he was doing:

I did not know the phrase I used in Miami today was associated with Che Guevara & I did not mean to offend anyone who heard it that way. I certainly apologize for not understanding that history. (1/2) — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 27, 2019

Heard it what way? The way de Blasio’s idol Che Guevara said it?

I only meant it as a literal message to the striking airport workers that I believed they would be victorious in their strike- BdB. (2/2) — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 27, 2019

Sure, Jan.

VEEP is a documentary https://t.co/qiw15w6Khn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 27, 2019

FFS, how did he not know? Did he just pick it out of thin air? De Blasio is so horrible. Cannot stand him. https://t.co/ODkByxcl3b — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) June 27, 2019

i just thought it was a cool t shirt — John O'Laughlin (@olaugh) June 27, 2019

"I mean, if someone had told me that quoting Che Guevara in Miami was frowned upon…." https://t.co/N55h7bczUO — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) June 27, 2019

"anyone who heard it that way" is a good way to shift the blame to the offended from the offender — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) June 27, 2019

Pretty sure literally no one believes Bill de Blasio’s explanation. Least of all Bill de Blasio.

things seem to be going real well for you — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) June 27, 2019

They’re only gonna get better.

Ratio is gonna be awesome — Akiem "The Dream" Hicks (@FireBoBahnsen) June 27, 2019

Let me get comfortable real quick.. pic.twitter.com/TwzZG0Cg2o — Chameleon1 (@MsPiggy02) June 27, 2019

Make sure you’ve got popcorn.