As Twitchy told you, aspiring POTUS Bill de Blasio came under heavy fire today for using a famous Che Guevara quote to rally striking Miami airport employees. But we should all go easy on him, because he had no idea what he was doing:
I did not know the phrase I used in Miami today was associated with Che Guevara & I did not mean to offend anyone who heard it that way. I certainly apologize for not understanding that history. (1/2)
— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 27, 2019
Heard it what way? The way de Blasio’s idol Che Guevara said it?
I only meant it as a literal message to the striking airport workers that I believed they would be victorious in their strike- BdB. (2/2)
— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 27, 2019
Sure, Jan.
— Mike Mora (@MikeyMora) June 27, 2019
VEEP is a documentary https://t.co/qiw15w6Khn
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 27, 2019
FFS, how did he not know? Did he just pick it out of thin air? De Blasio is so horrible. Cannot stand him. https://t.co/ODkByxcl3b
— Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) June 27, 2019
i just thought it was a cool t shirt
— John O'Laughlin (@olaugh) June 27, 2019
"I mean, if someone had told me that quoting Che Guevara in Miami was frowned upon…." https://t.co/N55h7bczUO
— James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) June 27, 2019
"anyone who heard it that way" is a good way to shift the blame to the offended from the offender
— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) June 27, 2019
Comrade de Blasio pic.twitter.com/6Oq9Z3neoy
— Overlord893🌹 (@Overlord893) June 27, 2019
Pretty sure literally no one believes Bill de Blasio’s explanation. Least of all Bill de Blasio.
things seem to be going real well for you
— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) June 27, 2019
They’re only gonna get better.
Ratio is gonna be awesome
— Akiem "The Dream" Hicks (@FireBoBahnsen) June 27, 2019
— Jessica Johnson (@Jessicajohn911) June 27, 2019
Let me get comfortable real quick.. pic.twitter.com/TwzZG0Cg2o
— Chameleon1 (@MsPiggy02) June 27, 2019
Make sure you’ve got popcorn.
Miami Cubans are a forgiving lot but to them you've just proven how much of an insular white man you really are. https://t.co/iHctShBCjp
— ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) June 27, 2019