Bill de Blasio’s got his massive finger on the pulse, guys. Which is why when he was fist-pumping with striking Miami airport employees, he busted out one of Che Guevara’s greatest hits:

“The eyes of the world are on Miami-Dade and on this airport.” -De Blasio. Followed that up by “Hasta la victoria siempre!” (famous Che Guevara quote) pic.twitter.com/vabGaueE43 — Taylor Dolven (@taydolven) June 27, 2019

This is not a drill:

“Hasta la victoria siempre…”

Says Bill De Blasio in *Miami* pic.twitter.com/fAc2Wds5YD — liz roldan (@lizroldancbs4) June 27, 2019

Welp.

Aide: Alright, so there's this thing about Miami. Bill de Blasio: Don't worry I got this Aide: Yeah, but it's import— BdB: Chill out, the workers get me Aide: OK please just make sure you don't — https://t.co/ajDg5geNF1 — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) June 27, 2019

Omg what? Che Guevara in Miami of all places? Che Guevara anywhere but especially Miami? https://t.co/Ao0El89GDH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 27, 2019

oh sweet moses. — Gina Annunziato 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) June 27, 2019

Omg you can see people like pic.twitter.com/DuvG1eeKBU — Christopher Mendoza (@linguistpapi) June 27, 2019

De Blasi-oh no… — Jordan Handler (@JordanTHandler) June 27, 2019

Which staffer told him this was a good idea? Or did he come up with this all by himself? FFS. 🤦‍♀️ — Rose Caraway (@tilidarose) June 27, 2019

Como se dice “moron” en español? — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 27, 2019

Que un hombre estúpido. — Jan Hus (@Jan_Hus_1369) June 27, 2019

He is in Miami and he quoting Che Guevara. Does he not realize……never mind. Que hombre mas estupido — Maria-NC for Pete (@Dreamwrecker16) June 27, 2019

Hey, @BilldeBlasio, the people arriving to Florida are escaping the misery that Che Guevara has brought upon them and millions of others in Latin America. His ideology and the communists he left behind are responsible for millions starving in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. https://t.co/13M3xrq0sl — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 27, 2019

Quoting Ché Guevara, the ideology of whom many Cubans fled Cuba to Miami just to escape, probably doesn't play as well in Miami as he thinks. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 27, 2019

Seems a bit tone deaf, considering that a significant portion of Miami is made up of people who fled Che’s and Castro’s Cuba. It’s like riling up a crowd of Holocaust survivors with unironic Hitler quotes. — De Profundis (@ironveins) June 27, 2019

When you’re quoting murderous communist sociopaths, it probably means you’re losing. Especially in Miami. #DemDebate https://t.co/hDMyRqnT7c — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 27, 2019

Quoting communist psychopaths to own the neolibs. https://t.co/ZcbYqsYezD — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) June 27, 2019

"Does he really know who Che Guevara was?” asked Félix Rodríguez Mendigutia, a Bay of Pigs vet who helped the Bolivian army capture Guevara. “I don’t think so. If he does, he’s a f****ing a**hole.”@NewsbySmiley + @taydolven has the story on this fumble: https://t.co/iiMew5Yt2O — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) June 27, 2019

Welp, he can kiss Florida goodbye now. — Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) June 27, 2019

He never had it to begin with, but yeah. He can.

Get this tone deaf douche back to NYC. — Mercedes Nuñez (@coldpluto55) June 27, 2019

