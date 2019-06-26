Well, it’s all happening. The AOC-endorsed Wayfair Walkout is officially underway:

Making innocent migrant children sleep on the floor to own the cons. Fight the power!

Let me get this straight: The same people who are complaining about the standards of intake facilities are now walking out because their boss is supplying furniture for them? You can't win with leftists. No matter what they will complain.#WayfairWalkout — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 25, 2019

Sooo… Wayfair employees walked out to protest the government ordering furniture from them to IMPROVE THE CONDITIONS of detention centers for illegal immigrant kids… I… just… Did I understand that correctly? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 26, 2019

Yes. Yes you did:

‘It’s our job to make it as hard as possible for them to operate these camps,’ says a Wayfair employee as hundreds rally in Boston to protest the online retailer’s sales to a Texas detention camp housing migrant children https://t.co/RrJ8VmNGPC pic.twitter.com/seCdhyU2AW — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 26, 2019

Oh, is that your job?

Actually your job is to make the beds you are paid to make. That is literally “your job” to work for Wayfair. https://t.co/IS7ouo0WuM — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 26, 2019

It literally is.

So you're refusing to do the job you were hired to do. Got it — 🌟Duchess of Baskerville AnnaD💫 (@AnnaDsays) June 26, 2019

That’s not your job. At all. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) June 26, 2019

NO your job is to work for this company & provide whatever service you were hired to do. If you won’t do that, then you need to hand in your resignation & go work elsewhere. I’m sure there are plenty of people out there that would happily take your jobs & incomes. — RosyRed VA Belle (@kt1varose629) June 26, 2019

No, your job is to fill customer orders. You aren't paid to do anything else. If you can't do the job you were hired to do, you deserve to be fired. — Name_Cannot_Be_Blank (@kilomikealpha76) June 26, 2019

More from Reuters:

They demanded that Wayfair stop selling to migrant detention camps and that it give profits of the sale, which they claim amount to $86,000, to a Texas-based non-profit agency offering legal services to immigrants. … The company on Wednesday emailed employees to say it was making a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross, which was confirmed by the retailer. “I can confirm the Red Cross donation that intended to assist with humanitarian relief at the border,” Wayfair spokeswoman Jane Carpenter told Reuters by email. “That was not what we asked for,” said Madeline Howard, 29, a Wayfair product manager. Some in the crowd carried signs with messages including “a cage is not a home” and “a prison with a bed is still a prison.”

So let’s teach Donald Trump a lesson by doing our part to make detention centers even more prison-like! That’s the ticket!

The logic of these people is frightening. take away beds from children to own trump? our educational system failed — CraZeyNinJa (@CraZeyNinJa) June 26, 2019

So, complain about the conditions at detention centers, then refuse to build the beds that improve the conditions at detention centers. pic.twitter.com/8LKVy1lAuw — Larry Acker (@acker_larry) June 26, 2019

Wait a minute, there's deplorable conditions at these camps, w/ them severely lacking in supplies & now people are trying to disrupt the supply chain that when received would improve those conditions? Boycotting 2 impede supplies 2 much needed camps is counterproductive & petty — 😉 Running Down a Dream (@chrmdnkckng) June 26, 2019

In other words, it’s totally in line with the Democratic Party’s approach to dealing with the border crisis.

I cannot wait for the inevitable sob stories about the wave of layoffs that this stupidity will create. — Farbrook (@dutchindian) June 26, 2019