As Twitchy told you, CNN is among the outlets who published and have helped spread the heartbreaking and now-viral photo of a drowned El Salvadoran migrant man and his 23-month-old daughter. We’re not quite sure under which journalistic or ethical standards that decision was made, but apparently they feel they have a duty to share the photo in order to raise awareness about the border crisis:

Shocking image illustrates crisis at US-Mexico border – CNN https://t.co/ChAoJs2uiy — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 26, 2019

How can you ask such a question? CNN’s been on top of the border crisis since day one. Today is no different, as Brian Stelter can tell you:

The humanitarian crisis at the border is back at the top of the national news agenda. Here are some of the reasons why… https://t.co/3MWG9knkA1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2019

Stelter’s been guarding the truth about the crisis from the get-go. Guarding it so closely, in fact, that he didn’t even want anyone else to know about it:

The last time it was at the top of the national news agenda was when you got together to tell us it wasn’t a crisis. https://t.co/NO1fUNbTf0 — Matthew Dempster (@dempstermd) June 26, 2019

We remember. Does Brian Stelter remember?

I was assured by a reputable employee of a reputable news organization that everything was fine at the border, this was all a manufactured issue. pic.twitter.com/gcHOMWJDaW — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) June 26, 2019

Trump sending National Guard to the border — This is "a manufactured crisis" to please his base, @patrickhealynyt says https://t.co/zi0jZsgOYI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 4, 2018

When you fight as many fires as Brian does, you’re bound to get burned.

It’s almost like one thing that’s never changed is Brian Stelter’s shameless hackery.

CNN told us there's no crisis, Weebles. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 26, 2019

I’ve been “reliably” told that it is a “manufactured crisis”. Care to comment? — Phlipper (@PhilipTaylor16) June 26, 2019

But we were told for months it was a manufactured crisis. — The Lone Cypress (@nixpix101) June 26, 2019

You mean there's a border crisis? All this time …. I thought it was manufactured — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) June 26, 2019

I thought it was manufactured? — Hugues de Payens (@PayensHugues) June 26, 2019

Wait, didn't you say there's no crisis at the border? Which one is it bruh? — Bearded Pianist (@YodaEconomics) June 26, 2019

You guys said there wasn’t a crisis, now there’s a crisis? 🤔 — Nick (@NickP13) June 26, 2019

Wait. I thought it wasnt a crisis. — Rod McCulloch (@ILPollster) June 26, 2019

Maybe we’re the ones who are confused.

You're taking @brianstelter out of context. It's like this: The manufactured crisis is a crisis, and it's the Republicans' fault for manufacturing the crisis that is an actual crisis. Now they want to throw a bunch of money at the non-existent crisis that is very real. Got it? — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 26, 2019

That’s Brian’s story, and he’s stickin’ to it! Until it changes again depending on political expediency.

Not a good look Stelter. — ZENO (@ZENO_STR) June 26, 2019

He needs some reliable sources — HappenNoahu (@MikeJohnson2032) June 26, 2019

