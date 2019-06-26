As Twitchy told you, CNN is among the outlets who published and have helped spread the heartbreaking and now-viral photo of a drowned El Salvadoran migrant man and his 23-month-old daughter. We’re not quite sure under which journalistic or ethical standards that decision was made, but apparently they feel they have a duty to share the photo in order to raise awareness about the border crisis:
Shocking image illustrates crisis at US-Mexico border – CNN https://t.co/ChAoJs2uiy
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 26, 2019
What crisis? https://t.co/epJn41KKks
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2019
How can you ask such a question? CNN’s been on top of the border crisis since day one. Today is no different, as Brian Stelter can tell you:
The humanitarian crisis at the border is back at the top of the national news agenda. Here are some of the reasons why… https://t.co/3MWG9knkA1
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2019
Stelter’s been guarding the truth about the crisis from the get-go. Guarding it so closely, in fact, that he didn’t even want anyone else to know about it:
The last time it was at the top of the national news agenda was when you got together to tell us it wasn’t a crisis. https://t.co/NO1fUNbTf0
— Matthew Dempster (@dempstermd) June 26, 2019
We remember. Does Brian Stelter remember?
I was assured by a reputable employee of a reputable news organization that everything was fine at the border, this was all a manufactured issue. pic.twitter.com/gcHOMWJDaW
— Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) June 26, 2019
Trump sending National Guard to the border — This is "a manufactured crisis" to please his base, @patrickhealynyt says https://t.co/zi0jZsgOYI
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 4, 2018
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 26, 2019
CNN’s @brianstelter ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/8S2aKF84lF
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 26, 2019
When you fight as many fires as Brian does, you’re bound to get burned.
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 26, 2019
It’s almost like one thing that’s never changed is Brian Stelter’s shameless hackery.
CNN told us there's no crisis, Weebles.
— JWF (@JammieWF) June 26, 2019
I’ve been “reliably” told that it is a “manufactured crisis”. Care to comment?
— Phlipper (@PhilipTaylor16) June 26, 2019
But we were told for months it was a manufactured crisis.
— The Lone Cypress (@nixpix101) June 26, 2019
You mean there's a border crisis? All this time …. I thought it was manufactured
— Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) June 26, 2019
I thought it was manufactured?
— Hugues de Payens (@PayensHugues) June 26, 2019
Wait, didn't you say there's no crisis at the border? Which one is it bruh?
— Bearded Pianist (@YodaEconomics) June 26, 2019
You guys said there wasn’t a crisis, now there’s a crisis? 🤔
— Nick (@NickP13) June 26, 2019
Wait. I thought it wasnt a crisis.
— Rod McCulloch (@ILPollster) June 26, 2019
Maybe we’re the ones who are confused.
You're taking @brianstelter out of context. It's like this:
The manufactured crisis is a crisis, and it's the Republicans' fault for manufacturing the crisis that is an actual crisis. Now they want to throw a bunch of money at the non-existent crisis that is very real.
Got it?
— Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻♂️ (@jtLOL) June 26, 2019
That’s Brian’s story, and he’s stickin’ to it! Until it changes again depending on political expediency.
Not a good look Stelter.
— ZENO (@ZENO_STR) June 26, 2019
He needs some reliable sources
— HappenNoahu (@MikeJohnson2032) June 26, 2019
