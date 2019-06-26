As Twitchy told you, CNN is among the outlets who published and have helped spread the heartbreaking and now-viral photo of a drowned El Salvadoran migrant man and his 23-month-old daughter. We’re not quite sure under which journalistic or ethical standards that decision was made, but apparently they feel they have a duty to share the photo in order to raise awareness about the border crisis:

How can you ask such a question? CNN’s been on top of the border crisis since day one. Today is no different, as Brian Stelter can tell you:

Stelter’s been guarding the truth about the crisis from the get-go. Guarding it so closely, in fact, that he didn’t even want anyone else to know about it:

We remember. Does Brian Stelter remember?

When you fight as many fires as Brian does, you’re bound to get burned.

It’s almost like one thing that’s never changed is Brian Stelter’s shameless hackery.

Maybe we’re the ones who are confused.

That’s Brian’s story, and he’s stickin’ to it! Until it changes again depending on political expediency.

