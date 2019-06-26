Now that everyone seems to agree with President Donald Trump that there’s a crisis on the southern border, here’s a non-exhaustive list of Dems, conservatives and journos who have been telling us for months that there is no crisis.

The ACLU:

No matter how many times President Trump repeats it, there is no border security crisis. Period. — ACLU (@ACLU) February 6, 2019

Bernie Sanders:

There is not a "national emergency" with regard to the southern border. What President Trump is doing is unlawful and must be opposed vigorously in the courts and legislatively. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 14, 2019

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Steny Hoyer:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the situation "a fake crisis at the border." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it "a crisis that does not exist." House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said, "There is no crisis at the border." (1/x). #EndBorderCrisisNow https://t.co/EzWJ8mrLg7 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 25, 2019

Rep. AOC:

“I didn’t need to do this” is admitting this isn’t an emergency at all. “I didn’t need to do this” means he’s faking a crisis. https://t.co/TVqp0z4EHI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 15, 2019

Rep. Jerry Nadler:

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler said, "There is no crisis at the border." https://t.co/6wJf9ia5Ea — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 25, 2019

Sam Stein:

There’s no actual crisis at the border. But Trump has still managed to up DHS’ budget, up ICE’s detention capacity, and get border barrier funding in this deal. So yeah, he didn’t get the wall. But he’s winning. https://t.co/ZHnqS25yFg — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 14, 2019

Mia Farrow:

Gun violence is a national emergency. Climate change is a national emergency. Lead poisoning our water is a national emergency. Russia interfering in our elections is a national emergency. There is no border ‘crisis’ – Trump’s wall is NOT a national emergency — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 14, 2019

Matthew Dowd:

Mercedes, what has happened to you? There is no border crisis. You don’t form committees based on lies. Try again. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 29, 2018

Jim Acosta:

CNN’s Jim Acosta Says There’s No Border Crisis Near Texas Border Wall https://t.co/JSvYGRvkeR pic.twitter.com/Ux6DepLckr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 10, 2019

And now for some “conservatives”. . .

Jennifer Rubin:

The Post's Jennifer Rubin said, "There is no crisis at the southern border." https://t.co/6wJf9ia5Ea — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 25, 2019

Rick Wilson:

GOP strategist Rick Wilson said, "There is no crisis on the border." https://t.co/6wJf9ia5Ea — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 25, 2019

Charlie Sykes:

Former conservative talk radio host Charlie Sykes said, "There is no crisis at the border." https://t.co/6wJf9ia5Ea — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 25, 2019

Evan McMullin:

This emergency declaration is unlike those before. First, the facts show that there’s no border “invasion” or “crisis,” regardless of prudent security needs. Second, Congress has already decided in accordance with its authorities and after much consideration against this. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) February 15, 2019

Do any of these people wish to clarify their past remarks?

***