As Twitchy told you yesterday, Project Veritas posted footage of Google senior exec Jen Gennai discussing Google’s role in “preventing the next Trump situation.” As it turns out, their commitment to preventing the next Trump situation evidently involves smearing prominent conservatives as Nazis:

More from Project Veritas:

Project Veritas has obtained a newly leaked document from Google that appears to show a Google employee and member of Google “transparency-and-ethics” group calling conservative and libertarian commentators, including Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro, “nazis.”  Project Veritas received this document after the release of its investigation into Google through the “Be Brave” campaign at [email protected].

The email apparently was sent as part of the Google “transparency-and-ethics” group internal communications and suggests that content from PragerU, Jordan Peterson, and Ben Shapiro should be disabled from the “suggestion feature.”

You can view the email by clicking here.

Needless to say, alleged Nazi Ben Shapiro is not impressed:

We wouldn’t mind listening to that discussion.

That’s always where this was going.

If this is in fact what it looks like, then it looks like it’s long past time for Google to drop the pretense and just admit to their agenda.

