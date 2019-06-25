As Twitchy told you yesterday, Project Veritas posted footage of Google senior exec Jen Gennai discussing Google’s role in “preventing the next Trump situation.” As it turns out, their commitment to preventing the next Trump situation evidently involves smearing prominent conservatives as Nazis:

Google says they're a neutral platform . . . yet this LEAKED doc calls @benshapiro + @prageru + @jordanbpeterson "nazis using the dog whistles." https://t.co/2U37X6JN46 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) June 25, 2019

More from Project Veritas:

Project Veritas has obtained a newly leaked document from Google that appears to show a Google employee and member of Google “transparency-and-ethics” group calling conservative and libertarian commentators, including Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro, “nazis.” Project Veritas received this document after the release of its investigation into Google through the “Be Brave” campaign at [email protected]. … The email apparently was sent as part of the Google “transparency-and-ethics” group internal communications and suggests that content from PragerU, Jordan Peterson, and Ben Shapiro should be disabled from the “suggestion feature.”

You can view the email by clicking here.

Needless to say, alleged Nazi Ben Shapiro is not impressed:

Once again three militantly anti-white supremacy voices labeled pipelines to Nazism. This is insanity. https://t.co/SCcg9SV5BI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 25, 2019

Hey, @SusanWojcicki, would love to discuss this with you. Do you think your employees should be cavalierly labeling those who militantly hate white supremacy "Nazis," and then shaping algorithms on the basis of such lies? https://t.co/8zy72ZdWXI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 25, 2019

We wouldn’t mind listening to that discussion.

“Stop the Nazis!” sure morphed into “Everyone I don’t like is a dog-whistling Nazi!” pretty damned quickly. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 25, 2019

That’s always where this was going.

Labeling two prominent Jewish conservatives as "Nazis." Nice, @Google. https://t.co/Njp0fkveyf — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) June 25, 2019

If this is in fact what it looks like, then it looks like it’s long past time for Google to drop the pretense and just admit to their agenda.