Oh, hey. You know how not to handle a sexual assault allegation? Please allow Donald Trump to demonstrate:

NEW: Trump says E. Jean Carroll is “totally lying” about rape allegations: “She’s not my type” https://t.co/hgAdOaGbhj — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 24, 2019

More from The Hill:

In an exclusive interview with The Hill, the president vehemently denied the allegations just hours after Carroll detailed the alleged incident during a cable news interview. “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” the president said while seated behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

There’s no shortage of people who are questioning E. Jean Carroll’s credibility. But that doesn’t make Trump’s response any less heinously terrible.

Wait. What? — Falconscreech Thunderguns (@tr0mbone) June 24, 2019

So many things wrong with that statement. — Just Jake (@NoBakingForJake) June 24, 2019

Classy as usual — Tom (@RISK_ERM) June 24, 2019

"Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened." NUMBER ONE, SHE'S NOT MY TYPE. NUMBER ONE. — Patrick (@whosdickcheney) June 24, 2019

It’s only slightly better than, “I couldn’t have done it because I ate a huge burrito that day and felt really bloated.” — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 24, 2019

Or maybe a taco bowl.

Not “I could never perpetrate such a horrific act on another human,” but “she’s not my type.”what comes after”morally repugnant” on the scale of heinous, sickening behavior? — 04cryingoutloud (@NotQuiteCloud9) June 24, 2019

Sexual assault is not about type, it's about power. What a disgusting remark. — Seaotter (@Seaotter14) June 24, 2019

Trump's ability to say the worst possible thing at all times is honestly impressive. — Jake Heidlage (@HeidlageJJ) June 24, 2019

Oh my god. This is just… awful. Disgraceful behavior by the president. https://t.co/Ir4n92faJe — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) June 24, 2019

He has the best words.