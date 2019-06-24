Oh, hey. You know how not to handle a sexual assault allegation? Please allow Donald Trump to demonstrate:

In an exclusive interview with The Hill, the president vehemently denied the allegations just hours after Carroll detailed the alleged incident during a cable news interview.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” the president said while seated behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

There’s no shortage of people who are questioning E. Jean Carroll’s credibility. But that doesn’t make Trump’s response any less heinously terrible.

Or maybe a taco bowl.

He has the best words.

