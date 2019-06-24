As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled off the impressive feat of making herself look worse than ever with her shameless attempt to gaslight everyone who’s been following her on her Holocaust-trivializing tour:

Any intellectually honest person knows that AOC is trying to pawn off her historical ignorance and anti-Semitism on Liz Cheney and Republicans. Which is why it should come as no surprise that someone like MMFA editor at large Parker Molloy is out there defending her gaslighting campaign:

Stick with Parker, guys. It only gets better (read: worse) from here:

Accurately quoting someone in context is now twisting their words. Provided those words were spoken by a liberal.

Actually, Parker, AOC’s critics want her to apologize for something she did say. But they’re not deluded enough to think she’d ever do it or that if she did, she’d be even remotely sincere.

AOC has been more than willing to restate her position, in that she has stated it over and over again. She’s made it crystal-clear where she stands on trivializing the Holocaust. She’s wholeheartedly in favor of it as long as it serves as a means to her demented political ends. But as long as AOC’s political ends are the same as Molloy’s, the lies and gaslighting are A-OK.

Of course Bulwark liberal Molly Jong-Fast thinks Molloy’s right on the money:

Which should tell you all you need to know about Molly Jong-Fast and Parker Molloy.

We’ll have to get back to you on that one. Because it sure as hell isn’t AOC.

Call us when Parker Molloy and AOC decide to give a damn about facts.

Because Media Matters or something.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCconservativeseric holderIlhan OmarJoe BidenKirsten Gillibrandmedia mattersMedia Matters for AmericaMMfAMolly Jong-FastParker Molloy