As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled off the impressive feat of making herself look worse than ever with her shameless attempt to gaslight everyone who’s been following her on her Holocaust-trivializing tour:

Reminder: the member who directly + explicitly compared concentration camps on our border to the Holocaust was *Liz Cheney.* The horrors of the Holocaust went beyond the use of concentration camps, yet camps were part of the process. They have also been used before and after. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2019

If you doubt it, here’s the original tweet. This is a deliberate, intentional, wild jump made by Republicans (frankly, often) for the explicit purpose of eliciting + manipulating pain for political purposes. Meanwhile, kids are still dying.https://t.co/LTS1RnoXGS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2019

Any intellectually honest person knows that AOC is trying to pawn off her historical ignorance and anti-Semitism on Liz Cheney and Republicans. Which is why it should come as no surprise that someone like MMFA editor at large Parker Molloy is out there defending her gaslighting campaign:

Of everyone in Congress, @AOC definitely has one of the best understandings of the conservative media ecosystem and its tried-and-true tactics for distorting what someone said until it becomes the accepted truth. Her approach to responding is also, arguably, the only correct one https://t.co/VxwA3PVIvE — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 24, 2019

Stick with Parker, guys. It only gets better (read: worse) from here:

The subtle shifts in what was said, the cherrypicked context, the bad-faith interpretations, the repetition of the bad-faith interpretations as though that’s the only *reasonable* interpretation, the only *factual* interpretation… This happens all the time. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 24, 2019

There was the “Easter worshippers” outrage, in which some people referred to people attending worship services on Easter as that but the right tried twisting it into “Oh wow, they hate Christians” which was not even close to what was said. https://t.co/WGPdwcTP4F — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 24, 2019

Or there’s the time K Gillibrand was talking about her belief that undocumented immigrants who have been paying into systems like Soc. Sec. should have a pathway to citizenship but right wing media outlets pretended she said something totally different https://t.co/rMnmWxxUo3 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 24, 2019

Or when they pretended to think Eric Holder was calling on people to literally kick their political opponents https://t.co/ck29ba9u3k — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 24, 2019

Or just last week they distorted a comment Biden made about why he believes in working with others to try to make it seem like he was calling for a violent revolution (he wasn’t) https://t.co/Aqea4z37IG — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 24, 2019

Or how they twisted a clip where Rep. Omar was discussing the collective guilt all American Muslims were forced to carry post 9/11 because of the actions of people they had nothing to do with… to make it seem like she was somehow trivializing 9/11 https://t.co/Mu04PTnygB — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 24, 2019

Accurately quoting someone in context is now twisting their words. Provided those words were spoken by a liberal.

In each of these situations, what they want is for the person who said the now-controversial statement to hedge, to apologize for something they didn’t say. That only encourages them. Obviously if you said something worth apologizing for, do it, but this is different. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 24, 2019

Actually, Parker, AOC’s critics want her to apologize for something she did say. But they’re not deluded enough to think she’d ever do it or that if she did, she’d be even remotely sincere.

That’s something @AOC seems to understand that many other members of Congress don’t: that an entire conservative media apparatus exists to amplify bad-faith interpretations of things progressives say. The only reasonable, genuine response is to simply restate your position. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 24, 2019

AOC has been more than willing to restate her position, in that she has stated it over and over again. She’s made it crystal-clear where she stands on trivializing the Holocaust. She’s wholeheartedly in favor of it as long as it serves as a means to her demented political ends. But as long as AOC’s political ends are the same as Molloy’s, the lies and gaslighting are A-OK.

Of course Bulwark liberal Molly Jong-Fast thinks Molloy’s right on the money:

Agreed. @AOC needs to teach other members of Congress how to internet — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 24, 2019

Which should tell you all you need to know about Molly Jong-Fast and Parker Molloy.

She is brilliant. Who at age 29 is a subject matter expert on economics (including tax code) climate foreign policy governing social media, & is a born leader? — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) June 24, 2019

We’ll have to get back to you on that one. Because it sure as hell isn’t AOC.

The right wing bad faith ecosystem must always be pierced relentlessly with facts in real time. — Empath Mathematics (@PMPAnalogyKing) June 24, 2019

Call us when Parker Molloy and AOC decide to give a damn about facts.

AOC was caught in obvious gaffe and decided to lie her way out of it. Corporate media shill @ParkerMolloy is running cover for her by distorting honest reports by smaller independent outlets. — Gabriel Syme (@GabrielSyme7) June 24, 2019

Because Media Matters or something.

So she's blaming Liz Cheney for her comments, instead of simply apologizing to Holocaust survivors? Liz Cheney may have said it first but @AOC is the one who trippled down on the comments and she's the one who made it a main stream talking point. — FakeNewsMedia (@FNMExposure) June 24, 2019

U don’t have to distort what @aoc says. She rarely ever states anything that makes common sense, which is why she is constantly attacked. I understand u may like her but don’t try to convince anyone of that fact. If you really want to help her, muzzle her from stupid mistakes — John Frabasile (@JohnFrabasile) June 24, 2019