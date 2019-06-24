If media firefighters were smart, they’d run their sensationalist anti-gun hit pieces by Stephen Gutowski first. That would at least give them some semblance of professionalism and the appearance of caring about the truth.

Clearly they’re not smart. Because they keep pulling crap like this:

Some of the worst massacres in recent memory have had something in common: the AR-15 style rifle. Scott Pelley reports on why the high-velocity rounds used in the gun makes it so deadly https://t.co/PJozdv069A — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) June 23, 2019

This morning, Gutowski shot Scott Pelley’s “60 Minutes” report full of holes:

Last night's @60Minutes piece on the AR-15 is poorly done. It gives the impression that the AR-15's .223 round is exceptionally powerful which simply isn't true in comparison to most other rifle rounds. It's sensationalism over journalism. https://t.co/PL8rbSZCHT — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

You'll notice they compare .223 to 9mm but not to any other rifle rounds. They make getting shot with pistol calibers sound like a nice vacation. Getting shot is potentially life threatening regardless of the caliber. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

They also bizarrely imply that bleeding control techniques are necessary specifically because of AR-15s as though other gunshot wounds can't cause arterial bleeding. They then just assert mass shootings are on the rise without defining them or showing data to support the claim. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

It seems to do the job when plowing down kids in school, people praying in church or maybe even watching a movie? I get it’s not the most dangerous weapon, but it’s being used in a way that is dangerous. — Mitchell Fink (@themitchellfink) June 24, 2019

All sorts of weapons have been used in mass casualty attacks in the United States and throughout the world. That doesn't mean journalists should mislead people about them. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

Oh, good. I'm sure you'd pick being shot with an AR-15 than a normal pistol, then. — dHoser (@rich_roser) June 24, 2019

I'm sure I wouldn't want to be shot at all, you dumbass. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

It's powerful enough to be the preferred device for mass killing of humans. Which is its purpose. These things are made precisely for the purpose that mass-killers use them. — Omar S (@walidkhn) June 24, 2019

So, the 15+ million currently in circulation are all owned by mass killers? What a stupid argument. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

How many rounds can a pistol fire into someone at once though? That appears the be the rub. — DC Chucklehead (@DMVChucklehead) June 24, 2019

Exactly the same number as any semi-automatic AR-15. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

The problem isn’t so much caliber as speed. Even taking a pro gun view of it, if a good guy brings a pistol to an AR15 fight, odd are they lose unless they’re a very skilled pistol shooter. — DC Chucklehead (@DMVChucklehead) June 24, 2019

You could make the same argument for any rifle vs pistol scenario. Although, it is certainly not impossible to stop somebody armed with a rifle if you have a pistol. There are real world examples of that including just last week. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

Yes, this is true. The implication that AR-15s create special need for bleeding control over any other injury which causes arterial bleeding is wrong, though. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

Sidenote: Given the overpenitration and lack of bullet expansion, they appear to be using 9mm FMJs instead of hollow-point ammunition. Those rounds create a smaller wound path through ballistic gel. Makes the comparison to .223 all the more stark for the camera. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

Sure but that's not the argument they're making. They're arguing .223 is some sort of super round that's more powerful than anything else. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

As @StephenGutowski put it, this is sensationalism over journalism because they compare a rifle to a handgun. Why didn't they compare it to a 7.62 or .30-30? pic.twitter.com/wm9SwvADXy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 24, 2019

Were they using hollow points in the AR15? That would cause a larger cavity in the gel. — Dennis Tomlin (@dennisotomlin) June 24, 2019

Good question. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

Name other mass casualties attacks in USA using other weapons. Preferably a list that surpasses the number of mass shootings since Columbine, and the number of deaths per attack with other weapon. I'll be waiting… — Jackie Biel (@JackieBiel) June 24, 2019

There have been many. Not sure what you think you're proving here, Jackie. https://t.co/VOF5Gb9FGA — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 24, 2019

The only thing Jackie’s proving is that gun control advocates like those posing as Real Journalists™ at CBS News can’t be trusted to do honest reporting.

