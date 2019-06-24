If media firefighters were smart, they’d run their sensationalist anti-gun hit pieces by Stephen Gutowski first. That would at least give them some semblance of professionalism and the appearance of caring about the truth.

Clearly they’re not smart. Because they keep pulling crap like this:

This morning, Gutowski shot Scott Pelley’s “60 Minutes” report full of holes:

The only thing Jackie’s proving is that gun control advocates like those posing as Real Journalists™ at CBS News can’t be trusted to do honest reporting.

