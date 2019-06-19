As Twitchy told you yesterday, MSNBC contributor David Jolly compared 16-year-old Kyle Kashuv’s offensive racist remarks to the social media postings of mass shooters. Which is quite offensive in and of itself, particularly given Jolly’s own problematic past.

Jolly got dragged plenty for what he said, but no one’s earned the right to drag him more than Kashuv himself:

I’ve said repeatedly that I'm horrified by comments I sent a few years back—I’ll spend years working to make it right. I will accept and learn from the criticism, but I will NOT accept being compared to the shooter who murdered my classmates.https://t.co/f4d2mJGJld — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 18, 2019

Well said.

Stand tall Kyle — MrsWeasler (@WeaslerMrs) June 19, 2019

I’m gonna get dragged for this but I honestly find the above tweet to be a very respectable response. No excuses, no defensiveness, but also no sniveling or groveling for approval. May disagree with @KyleKashuv on many things but this looks like maturity to me. — pic unrelated (@bujwapropaganda) June 19, 2019

Kyle. My man. Don't you dare start beating yourself up. There isn't a person alive who hasn't made a mistake. The difference between a good man and a great man is how he learns from his mistakes. Every sinner has a future, and every saint has a past. — Jackson Punch (@thejacksonpunch) June 18, 2019

I used to curse the entire nations of America and the Jews when I was an extremist Islamist. When I changed into who I am today, everyone embraced me with open arms. We all deserve a second chance. You made a mistake and acknowledged it. Now let us think about a better tomorrow. — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) June 19, 2019