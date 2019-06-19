As Twitchy told you yesterday, MSNBC contributor David Jolly compared 16-year-old Kyle Kashuv’s offensive racist remarks to the social media postings of mass shooters. Which is quite offensive in and of itself, particularly given Jolly’s own problematic past.

Jolly got dragged plenty for what he said, but no one’s earned the right to drag him more than Kashuv himself:

Well said.

