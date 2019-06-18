As Twitchy told you, Liz Cheney was among the many people calling out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her insane assertions that Donald Trump is running concentration camps along the southern border:

Please @AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this. https://t.co/NX5KPPb2Hl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 18, 2019

Needless to say, AOC didn’t take kindly to having a spotlight shined on her shameful and disgusting historical illiteracy and dishonesty:

Hey Rep. Cheney, since you’re so eager to “educate me,” I’m curious: What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial? How would you dress up DHS’s mass separation of thousands children at the border from their parents? https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

But perhaps she can take at least a little comfort in knowing that the illustrious David Hogg has got her back and will deploy every ounce of wisdom in his arsenal against Liz Cheney:

Please do yourself a favor and learn about what your father did to Iraq before commenting on Genocide #SelfAwareness — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 18, 2019

Wow, David. Such deep. Much profound.

You win the internet today! — VegasGeo #ImpeachTrump (@glrglr13) June 18, 2019

He drops the mic…. — shawnee smith (@shawneewho) June 18, 2019

Yeah … he didn’t so much drop the mic as smack himself in the head with it.

Harvard's newest blithering idiot once again goes public with his inability to Google the definitions of the words he uses. https://t.co/PAun6t5hRD — SFK (@stephenkruiser) June 18, 2019

Kyle Kashuv used offensive language when he was 16 and has apologized profusely and expressed sincere remorse. Kashuv has actually dedicated his time since the Parkland shooting to working toward sensible solutions to gun violence.

David Hogg has used his spotlight to spew bile and lies nonstop.

Harvard has clearly chosen wisely.

Every time this kid talks he deteriorates the Harvard brand. — Flurypd (@FluryPD) June 18, 2019

Harvard’s doing a find job of that themselves, thanks.

It’s ridiculous that toad got into Harvard. His illiterate rhetoric must be in line with their values. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 18, 2019