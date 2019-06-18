As Twitchy told you, Liz Cheney was among the many people calling out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her insane assertions that Donald Trump is running concentration camps along the southern border:

Needless to say, AOC didn’t take kindly to having a spotlight shined on her shameful and disgusting historical illiteracy and dishonesty:

But perhaps she can take at least a little comfort in knowing that the illustrious David Hogg has got her back and will deploy every ounce of wisdom in his arsenal against Liz Cheney:

Wow, David. Such deep. Much profound.

Yeah … he didn’t so much drop the mic as smack himself in the head with it.

Kyle Kashuv used offensive language when he was 16 and has apologized profusely and expressed sincere remorse. Kashuv has actually dedicated his time since the Parkland shooting to working toward sensible solutions to gun violence.

David Hogg has used his spotlight to spew bile and lies nonstop.

Harvard has clearly chosen wisely.

Harvard’s doing a find job of that themselves, thanks.

