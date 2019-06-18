Welp, just when you thought media lefties’ white-knighting for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t possibly get any worse, along comes GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe to prove you wrong:

And your point would be what, exactly?

Because Boer War!

Beat you to what? A desperate attempt to run cover for AOC?

Trending

Ackshually, the whole “Boer War” thing today is being used to excuse AOC’s trivialization of the Holocaust.

More from Ioffe:

Sorry, but last time we checked, people like Liz Cheney and Meghan McCain didn’t need to have any “skin in the [game]” to defend Jews; they do it because it’s the right thing to do. AOC’s the one using Jews and the Holocaust as a political football. And here’s Julia, perfectly content to be tossed around in the mud.

It’s disgusting to watch.

Don’t put that shovel down, Julia. Let’s see how far you can take this thing.

She’s on a roll:

The boldest.

All in a day’s work.

Tags: Boer Warconcentration campsholocaustJewsJulia IoffeLiz CheneyMeghan McCainNever AgainRashida Tlaib