Welp, just when you thought media lefties’ white-knighting for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t possibly get any worse, along comes GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe to prove you wrong:

Hi, actual Jew here who lost dozens of relatives in the Holocaust! Concentration camps predated the Holocaust. For example, the Soviets had them before the Nazis. 1/ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) June 18, 2019

And your point would be what, exactly?

Yes, clearly AOC has in mind the Gulag—just warmer. — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) June 18, 2019

oh that’s much better then https://t.co/MvqgsYnm2t — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 18, 2019

Oh, so she was comparing it to those? Okay. — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 18, 2019

Because Boer War!

I believe they were invented by the British during the Boer War. — 🌹 ITMFA 🌹 (@trescassmirk) June 18, 2019

The British had them in South Africa during the Boer War in the late 19th century https://t.co/EQLwiH7xyW — Kate Pearce (@Kate4Queen) June 18, 2019

You just beat me to it! Definitely true. — Martin Walker (@martinwalkeruk) June 18, 2019

Beat you to what? A desperate attempt to run cover for AOC?

Not to mention the Boer War. If the comparison makes righties twitch there is a reason – and it is not disrespect for the Holocaust but the validity of the comparison in play. — Llonya (@Lonya53) June 18, 2019

Ackshually, the whole “Boer War” thing today is being used to excuse AOC’s trivialization of the Holocaust.

More from Ioffe:

Also, I would kindly ask Liz Cheney and Meghan McCain and other self-appointed defenders of the Jewish people who actually have no skin in the gain to stop using us as a political football. Or, at the very least, call out your own party members. 2/ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) June 18, 2019

Sorry, but last time we checked, people like Liz Cheney and Meghan McCain didn’t need to have any “skin in the [game]” to defend Jews; they do it because it’s the right thing to do. AOC’s the one using Jews and the Holocaust as a political football. And here’s Julia, perfectly content to be tossed around in the mud.

You are currently using your Jewish status as a political football to defend AOC's absurd comparison between the border and the Holocaust. https://t.co/I28gS1c4qE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 18, 2019

It’s disgusting to watch.

I too am a jew and yikes — Bo Gabbard (@oKentucky) June 18, 2019

Who do you think you’re fooling? — Tim Shutters (@TimShutters) June 18, 2019

That's why she used Never Again, right? Because she was talking about the Boer War. https://t.co/OAnAoJvzUR — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 18, 2019

What was “Never Again” referring to? — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) June 18, 2019

Could you weigh in on what “never again” means? — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) June 18, 2019

Than why did she say “never again”. Did that pre date the holocaust also? — Tipping Odds Podcast (@TippingOddsLV) June 18, 2019

Hi, actual Jew! Please explain her use of “never again”. Thanks! — Yoss (@thisisYoss) June 18, 2019

Hi, actual Jew here, what does "Never again" mean in the context of discussing concentration camps? — HEN263 (@hen263) June 18, 2019

How do you think she wasn't referring to the Holocaust? Which concentration camps do you think she was referring to especially with the specific Holocaust referenced phrase "Never Again"….I'll wait. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) June 18, 2019

Hi, another actual Jew here who also lost dozens of relatives in the Holocaust! I think our relatives would be ashamed of you. What was she referencing with 'never again'? Why are you always so quick 2 defend these insensitive statements? — 2 many secrets (@Jinx_production) June 18, 2019

Actual Jew here and you insult our intelligence by pretending she was referring to anything other than the Holocaust. — (((Jay Lampert))) (@MortChristenson) June 18, 2019

You darn well know she was referring to Nazi Concentration camps Have some intellectual integrity for once — Bryan S. Matthews (@BryanMatthews74) June 18, 2019

Hi there

I'm a jew with family that escaped from concentration camps that tried to murder them. Tell me what the hell it means when someone says "never again"? Does that mean "whatever my liberal thoughts insist should never happen" or are you a jew who knows what it stands for? — Loren (@LorenSethC) June 18, 2019

Don’t put that shovel down, Julia. Let’s see how far you can take this thing.

Yes keep doing this — Ned Snark (@NedSnark23) June 18, 2019

She’s on a roll:

The best thing I've read about this is by my girl @MiriamElder. Read it: https://t.co/qTNO6QufNb — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) June 18, 2019

Following a tweet urging others to call out their own party members with an article excusing one of your own party members is a bold move. https://t.co/ueBWVwL8Ox — BT (@back_ttys) June 18, 2019

The boldest.

You sold out your own religion to score political points. She f-ing compared the southern border to concentration camps. It’s not difficult. She’s nuts, end of story. — CPG (@CPG925) June 18, 2019

Imagine finding yourself defending slanderous and contemptuous words of a historically illiterate buffoon because you share the same political ideology anchored in the basis of 'Orange man bad.' — Ken Ostdiek (@kostdiek) June 18, 2019

The twisting of logic to support one’s party. — David Satanas (@DavidSmejkal666) June 18, 2019

All in a day’s work.