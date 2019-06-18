Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “concentration camps” remarks have really kicked off an important conversation about the Holocaust. It’s been trending on Twitter all day:

Notice anything?

So very hot. Good thing Twitter doesn’t choose sides, huh?

Semantics is correctly used when it's a mere difference in word-usage, but essentially you're saying the same thing.

In this case, two parties are saying two completely different things.

This isn't a case where semantics is the issue.

— The Dutch Jaguar 🏛️ (@theDutchJaguar) June 18, 2019