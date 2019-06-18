As Twitchy told you, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is one of the brave firefighting Guardians of Truth racing to defend Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her abhorrent, intellectually dishonest  “concentration camps” remarks that trivialize the Holocaust.

Hayes should’ve just stopped there and gone back to doing more important things like crying into his sweater. But he didn’t. Instead, he doubled down:

If we didn’t know any better, we’d say AOC herself wrote that tweet. She may as well have, as Hayes is just about as far up her backside as he can possibly get. Maybe that’s why he hasn’t noticed what’s been going on around him:

Trending

Well, Chris?

Obviously not. We don’t ever remember him being an honest voice receptive to legitimate discussion and debate.

Invoking the Holocaust to own the cons? There’s nothing honest about that.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Dear God, he’s still going:

Really, Chris? How much “courage” does it take to peddle dishonest bullsh*t while trivializing the Holocaust?

***

Update:

It’s time for his “last comment,” you guys:

Why don’t you tell your gal AOC, Chris?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCBarack ObamaChris Hayesconcentration campsdetention centershistoryillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationright side of history