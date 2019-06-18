As Twitchy told you, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is one of the brave firefighting Guardians of Truth racing to defend Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her abhorrent, intellectually dishonest “concentration camps” remarks that trivialize the Holocaust.

If you spend a few minutes learning some actual history, you will find out that concentration camps are different from death camps and have a history that both predates and extends far past the Nazis. https://t.co/Bccy3SaXW0 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 18, 2019

Hayes should’ve just stopped there and gone back to doing more important things like crying into his sweater. But he didn’t. Instead, he doubled down:

Who do you think will end up on the right side of history: those cheering on the concentration of tens of thousands of desperate migrants in camps with communicable diseases and contemptuous neglect, or those shouting loudly that this is terrible? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 18, 2019

If we didn’t know any better, we’d say AOC herself wrote that tweet. She may as well have, as Hayes is just about as far up her backside as he can possibly get. Maybe that’s why he hasn’t noticed what’s been going on around him:

Just a reminder that Obama our kids in cages and even put migrants at the exact same military camp used today. But people like Chris here stayed silent about it because they had no moral center then… or now. https://t.co/KCDIOXkZWx — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 18, 2019

The speed with which the left has turned on Obama’s immigration policy is truly startling. Turning his history rhetoric against him is an especially damning touch. https://t.co/jTz1oBCGs4 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 18, 2019

Who do you think will end up on the right side of history: Those whose reckless magnetizing amnesty policies incentivize deadly cartels and trafficking rings, or those whose border security/anti-amnesty policies disincentivize the dangerous trek up north through Mexico? https://t.co/HoOS2qbvyi — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 18, 2019

Well, Chris?

Some conservatives used to view @chrislhayes as a honest voice on the other side, someone with whom one can have a legitimate discussion and debate on the issues. That has obviously not been the case for some time now. https://t.co/XGnht9of1l — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 18, 2019

Obviously not. We don’t ever remember him being an honest voice receptive to legitimate discussion and debate.

Neither since this isn’t what’s happening. You really need to stop with the histrionics. https://t.co/sOarT5q0WG — Heather (@hboulware) June 18, 2019

Invoking the Holocaust to own the cons? There’s nothing honest about that.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Dear God, he’s still going:

Special laurels to those who don't really care about the camps, but care *A TON* about how they are characterized. Real profile in courage. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 18, 2019

Really, Chris? How much “courage” does it take to peddle dishonest bullsh*t while trivializing the Holocaust?

Oh go pound sand you lying filth. — Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) June 18, 2019

***

Update:

It’s time for his “last comment,” you guys:

Last comment on this: "concentration camp" is an extremely charged term and I get why many people are, in good faith, uncomfortable with its application for Godwin's Law purposes among others. So let's just call them "detention camps" and focus on what's happening in them. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 18, 2019

Why don’t you tell your gal AOC, Chris?