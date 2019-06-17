As Twitchy told you earlier, Joe Biden has promised that the first thing he’ll do when he’s president is raise taxes. But why stop there? He’s just getting started! Wait’ll you see what he’s got planned for health care:

Lastly, I discussed how my health care plan will include access to a Medicare-like public option for anyone who wants it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 17, 2019

It will also include premium-free access to this public option for people who would otherwise qualify for Medicaid, but have been denied access to it by governors and state legislatures who have refused the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 17, 2019

Hey, wait a minute … why does Joe need a health care plan at all?

Joe Biden has a plan to fix healthcare? Weird. What happened to the last plan he had to fix healthcare? Swore he took care of that. #BFD https://t.co/UOprq8sBT0 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2019

Was Obamacare not as big a f*cking deal as we were told it was? We’re so confused!

I thought you fixed healthcare with obama? Doh — Brian Rockwood (@brianrockwood) June 17, 2019

What’s wrong with Obamacare? I thought it was awesome? — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@sl662) June 17, 2019

Obamacare will be so much cooler the second time around. — Carl Malone (@TheMailMan421) June 17, 2019

Didn’t you screw up healthcare worse last time you were involved? — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) June 17, 2019

We were promised what was essentially a perfect vision of health care in America and now it’s like that was just Obama and Biden blowing smoke. We feel so used. So … so cheated.

Refresh my memory, but didn't you already try to fix healthcare? Lost my plan and my doctor, but now I have huge deductibles for a plan that won't be used until a major medical emergency hits. Thanks but no thanks Joe. — American Mom ⭐⭐⭐ (@kyelliemae) June 17, 2019

If Obamacare wasn’t actually all it was made out to be, then this is serious. We feel like this should be a bigger story. Don’t you? This is a veritable inferno. Where are the firefighters?

It's fun watching journalists clench their cheeks and try to whistle past this particular graveyard. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2019