As Twitchy told you earlier, Joe Biden has promised that the first thing he’ll do when he’s president is raise taxes. But why stop there? He’s just getting started! Wait’ll you see what he’s got planned for health care:

Hey, wait a minute … why does Joe need a health care plan at all?

Trending

Was Obamacare not as big a f*cking deal as we were told it was? We’re so confused!

We were promised what was essentially a perfect vision of health care in America and now it’s like that was just Obama and Biden blowing smoke. We feel so used. So … so cheated.

If Obamacare wasn’t actually all it was made out to be, then this is serious. We feel like this should be a bigger story. Don’t you? This is a veritable inferno. Where are the firefighters?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: health careJoe BidenMedicareObamaCarepublic option