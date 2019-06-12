If MMFA didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent them. Which is quite fitting, actually, since MMFA invents things all the time. Reality never seems to line up with their worldview, so they just make their own reality.

Case in point, this story about Dana Loesch:

In which NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch indicates her support for people convicted of violent hate crimes to still be allowed to buy a gun: https://t.co/U0Gns8cA5h via @CydEHargis pic.twitter.com/d7mEnv8Tjs — Timothy Johnson (@timothywjohnson) June 12, 2019

Watch for yourselves:

Did you catch the part where Loesch “indicates her support for people convicted of violent hate crimes to still be allowed to buy a gun”? No? Well, there’s a good reason for that: she didn’t actually indicate any such thing.

More hackneyed propaganda from the Democrat-funded Media Matters. Literally nothing I said reflects this. Typical maliciousness from a site whose boss encouraged staff to illegally carry guns in DC while blasting law-abiding gun owners. https://t.co/bVcgA9fWZM — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 12, 2019

What is Loesch’s offense, other than rightly pointing out that the term “hate crime” is vague?

This is a really common tactic from Loesch — she can't defend her false claims in substance so she falsely accuses @mmfa of misquoting her or misrepresenting what she said. We always provide video/transcript. One example: https://t.co/JRRGlYcf5I — Timothy Johnson (@timothywjohnson) June 12, 2019

… And the video/transcript you provide frequently contradicts your characterization of Loesch’s remarks.

Misquoting and/or misrepresenting facts is kind of @mmfa's whole shtick. https://t.co/JpzilycN4t — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) June 12, 2019

Yep.

Stuff like this seems to border on libel. — J. Davila-Ashcraft (@revjackashcraft) June 12, 2019

All they can do is just that. Create a false narrative based on an agenda. — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) June 12, 2019