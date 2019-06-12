If MMFA didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent them. Which is quite fitting, actually, since MMFA invents things all the time. Reality never seems to line up with their worldview, so they just make their own reality.

Case in point, this story about Dana Loesch:

Watch for yourselves:

Did you catch the part where Loesch “indicates her support for people convicted of violent hate crimes to still be allowed to buy a gun”? No? Well, there’s a good reason for that: she didn’t actually indicate any such thing.

What is Loesch’s offense, other than rightly pointing out that the term “hate crime” is vague?

… And the video/transcript you provide frequently contradicts your characterization of Loesch’s remarks.

Yep.

