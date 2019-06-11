These are the times that try men’s souls. But perhaps no man’s soul has been tried more than Jim Acosta’s. He’s lived ten lifetimes since Donald Trump was elected president, and he wants to share his experiences with his fans. But even someone as stunning and brave as Jim Acosta can’t do it alone, so he’s getting a little help from a fellow Guardian of Truth:

We are Real News, Mr. President. Now over to you, Dan Rather!

A real meeting of the minds, folks.

The Godfather of Fake News.

Jim Acosta’s learning from the best.

