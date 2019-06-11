These are the times that try men’s souls. But perhaps no man’s soul has been tried more than Jim Acosta’s. He’s lived ten lifetimes since Donald Trump was elected president, and he wants to share his experiences with his fans. But even someone as stunning and brave as Jim Acosta can’t do it alone, so he’s getting a little help from a fellow Guardian of Truth:

Hello New York… join me and Dan Rather for a discussion about my new book: “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.” Tonight at B&N Union Square. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/gj8S7CAXfM — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 11, 2019

We are Real News, Mr. President. Now over to you, Dan Rather!

With Dan Rather, an icon of objective journalism. Always truthful. — John Brown (@tgrdn64) June 11, 2019

Dear Diary,

Such an honor to be able to join Dan. Is there a more honest and trusted reporter in the business? He is the gold standard. — Jim “Enemy of the People” Acosta’s Diary (@AcostasNot) June 11, 2019

A real meeting of the minds, folks.

hahaha dan rather hahahahah https://t.co/JkSugDhXiN — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 11, 2019

You? And Dan Rather? Together? Hahaha! No thanks. — TexCin (@buzzardbeth) June 11, 2019

So much yellow journalism in one room! — Vance Savage (@SavageDonger) June 11, 2019

The irony of you two shilling for your book about truth is quite thick — Jozef T'Challomy (@JozefColomy) June 11, 2019

Fake but accurate with Dear Diary – what a night for blowhards — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) June 11, 2019

While I do enjoy fiction, I won't be there. — Franciscan Poet (@FranciscanPoet) June 11, 2019

You’re missing out!

LMAO. Talking about how dangerous it is to be a journalist and wonder why no one trusts the news business with someone who's did tremendous damage to the profession by peddling actual fake news — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 11, 2019

Dan Rather? Bwaaaaaaaaaaaahahahaahahahhahahah. He was the one that started BS news. https://t.co/O7WcoS6pNv — Dan Wholihan (@DWholihan) June 11, 2019

The Godfather of Fake News.

The patriarch master of fake news and his apprentice… — TOP25NYBASEBALL (@scmlb30) June 11, 2019

Jim Acosta’s learning from the best.

