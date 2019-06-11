As Twitchy told you earlier, Jon Stewart excoriated members of Congress for skipping out on a hearing on extending benefits for 9/11 first responders. New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali apparently figured that that was the perfect opportunity to take a swing at GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw:

Anytime a Republican says they are "patriots" ask them if they voted to fund the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. You know who's for it? Ilhan Omar. You know who hasn't sponsored it? Dan Crenshaw. @DanCrenshawTX, I hope you do the right thing. If not, why aren't you? https://t.co/c6FoS2juHy — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2019

Evidently Ali didn’t learn from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mistake in suggesting that Dan Crenshaw isn’t patriotic and doesn’t care about 9/11 victims.

Brought to you by the New York Times….. https://t.co/dv2sFbWpA7 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 11, 2019

Three hours in, and this clown still hasn't pulled this easily disproven statement. He's a @nytimes writer. He probably can't figure out why @realDonaldTrump slams the NY Times as 'fake news.' https://t.co/hacnhXMlRS — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) June 11, 2019

Ali also didn’t learn from AOC’s mistakes in pushing easily debunked lies. Ali went cruisin’ for a bruisin’ — and Crenshaw gave it to him:

Hey “journalist,” maybe you should check your facts. I am a co-sponsor. Nice try though. Also, “patriotism”: https://t.co/3jSAFc5prw pic.twitter.com/1GURun1cr4 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 11, 2019

DUNK! — Richard Davis (@hiramrdavis2) June 11, 2019

Life Comes At You Fast pic.twitter.com/pP4eQGejFk — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 11, 2019

Questioning Crenshaw’s patriotism is not only a sign that you’re grasping at straws, but also that you don’t actually give a damn about patriotism.

Well, he co-sponsored it. Which is guess is the same thing as not sponsoring it if you don't know how to English. https://t.co/AOSltkhC1m — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 11, 2019

This is a straight up lie. @DanCrenshawTX is a cosponsor if the 9/11 victim compensation fund act. It’s so easy to check! https://t.co/CR4r4yOwUF pic.twitter.com/VMFdmYy5N5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2019

Why do you lie about things like this. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2019

Going to retract your lie? — Ryan (@ryanprato702) June 11, 2019

I deleted this b/c Dan Crenshaw supported the Fund in May after being a holdout. Apologies to him for the tweet. I have no problem admitting it & correcting the record with facts. For those trying to "own" me, especially as you still promote "alternative facts," enjoy Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/njJ9fcNKZK — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2019

Still no apology for questioning Crenshaw’s patriotism, though.

The best apologies come wrapped in an insult. Jfc https://t.co/2Uuqz7REPM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 11, 2019

Bull. Just because he didn’t sponsor it doesn’t mean he was ever a “holdout.” https://t.co/F0NkHceZsw — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) June 11, 2019

The only one promoting alternative facts here is Ali.

Lol @nytimes come get your mans. He's sinking your reputation even lower. — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) June 11, 2019

