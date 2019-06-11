As Twitchy told you earlier, Jon Stewart excoriated members of Congress for skipping out on a hearing on extending benefits for 9/11 first responders. New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali apparently figured that that was the perfect opportunity to take a swing at GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw:

Didja get that? Here it is again:

Evidently Ali didn’t learn from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mistake in suggesting that Dan Crenshaw isn’t patriotic and doesn’t care about 9/11 victims.

Ali also didn’t learn from AOC’s mistakes in pushing easily debunked lies. Ali went cruisin’ for a bruisin’ — and Crenshaw gave it to him:

Hello, 9-1-1? You know the drill.

Questioning Crenshaw’s patriotism is not only a sign that you’re grasping at straws, but also that you don’t actually give a damn about patriotism.

Yeah, well, some things are just too good to check.

Because he can.

Sort of:

Still no apology for questioning Crenshaw’s patriotism, though.

The only one promoting alternative facts here is Ali.

