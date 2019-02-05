Attention, “all South Asians”: As your self-appointed spokesman, New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali has an announcement to make concerning judicial nominee Neomi Rao.

On behalf of all South Asians, I hereby officially release Neomi Rao. She joins Ajit Pai, Bobby Jindal, Raj Shah and Nikki Haley. We recommend you do not claim them off waivers, although we realize this warning will not deter the Trump Administration. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 5, 2019

What a lovely and not-at-all-insultingly-racist sentiment.

Isn’t this the definition of racism? — Ben (@Ben36002522) February 5, 2019

I can’t think of anything more racist than the belief someone must adhere to a set of beliefs based upon the color of their skin. — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) February 5, 2019

The assumption that in order to be an "authentic" ethnicity depends on your ideology is straight up racist. — Texatopia (@WidelyForgotten) February 5, 2019

Sorry bhai, but you don’t get to speak for “South Asians.” The Indian experience with socialism—and with economic liberalization—is one of the most compelling exhibits of how freer markets lift people out of poverty. https://t.co/PTYinw8jqw — Avik Roy (@Avik) February 5, 2019

What an unconscious insight into left racism. Time and again we see this mindset that racial ancestry defines the ‘acceptable’ boundaries of one’s beliefs. Liberal individualism increasing exists only among ‘conservatives.’ — 𝙻𝚊 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚎 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚎 (@la_chatte_verte) February 5, 2019

Actually you can only speak for yourself. Shameful that you believe someone's heritage can be undone because you don't agree with them politically. — Bhess (@Bhess) February 5, 2019

Hey, I may have missed our last meeting, but I am pretty sure we didn't grant you that power. After all if ideological unity was what defined us, there would only be like three, maybe four South Asians in the world. — RoomOfRequirement (@RoomOReqPodcast) February 5, 2019

TBH, I am fairly liberal and am no fan of those people. But growing up in a S Asian community meant you argued fiercely in the evening and still showed up to help them move the next day. Politics is a petty thing over which to sever the bonds of community. — RoomOfRequirement (@RoomOReqPodcast) February 5, 2019