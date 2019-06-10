These are Very Serious Times for Very Serious People. Case in point:

Inbox: @SteveKingIA Diamond and Silk to Hold Press Conference Announcing Introduction of the “Diamond and Silk Act” — Ben Siegel (@benyc) June 10, 2019

INBOX: @SteveKingIA + @DiamondandSilk to introduce "Diamond and Silk Act" on Wednesday. The legislation would take federal funding from sanctuary cities/states and give it to federal programs to assistant veteran/homeless populations. pic.twitter.com/w40VaaB8pJ — Mario Rossi (@mariovrossi) June 10, 2019

Rep. Steve King (i.e. the white supremacist banned from serving on committees anymore) is holding a press conference to announce that he's introducing… the Diamond and Silk Act. pic.twitter.com/25WuCCaAef — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 10, 2019

Steve King introducing any kind of legislation is bad enough. But teaming up with Diamond and Silk to do it?

Haven't we already been introduced to the Diamond and Silk act? — Coastal Elite 🤔 (@Chris_in_MA) June 10, 2019

Good point.

INJECT THIS DIRECTLY INTO MY VEINS https://t.co/kXq56Znl9i — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 10, 2019

Is this real life? And what can we do to make this not real life? Because we’d very much like for this to not be real life.

Wait, it's not the Diamond and Silk Act where Steve King tries to take money from sanctuary cities and states and give it to Diamond and Silk? Grifters gonna grift https://t.co/QDyhX5Og3q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2019

This simulation is broken — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) June 10, 2019

What a dumb time to be alive. https://t.co/UIhjw7q3sU — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 10, 2019

I hate everything — Sinfully Prideful (@AspiringNeolib) June 10, 2019